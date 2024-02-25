Local pretzel shop’s sweet treats are on their way to the Academy Awards

NEW YORK (PIX11) — This will be the sixth time handmade chocolate-covered pretzels from Posh Pretzels in Tarrytown will be featured in Oscar swag bags for the top category nominees as well as for the show’s host.

“It’s the ultimate accolade, quite honestly. It’s not that easy to get into, and they welcome me every time, and it’s confirmation that I’m doing something right!” owner Annmarie D’Erasmo said.

With so many flavors to choose from, D’Erasmo thought long and hard before she settled on a theme for this year’s goodies.

“We had to do the pink. We loved it and had to go along with the Barbie theme. It took the nation by storm- pink everywhere, so we went with it,” D’Erasmo told PIX11.

The mom of two opened Posh Pretzels in 2014, fresh off the heels of a divorce.

With very little money for marketing, she knew she had to think outside the box to succeed.

So, she cold-called the company that does the swag bags, and the rest is history.

“They really, at the time, didn’t seem too interested, and then they said tell us again who you are, and so I told them my story one more time, and a few days later, they sent me a contract,” D’Erasmo said.

D’Erasmo told PIX11 News that having the pretzels featured in the bags so many times has increased business locally and created a sense of pride for the community.

Customers like James Bonavita agree.

He regularly buys pretzels for himself and his clients at his company, Gym Guyz.

He’s happy to hear the pretzels have made it all the way to Hollywood.

“They are beautiful looking, and you can give them to anyone. They also taste really good, obviously//local Tarrytown, so it’s awesome,” Bonavita said.

As for D’Erasmo, the success of her shop has changed her life.

It gave her purpose during her battle with cancer and allowed her to give up her full-time job to become an entrepreneur.

“To keep my doors open through that, raising two children, through an illness and through COVID, it shows I’ve built something of value that people enjoy and it’s a quality product,” D’Erasmo said.

She says having her delicacies featured at Hollywood’s biggest night means the world to her.

The next goal?

To take these pretzels nationwide.

