Local PruittHealth Partners Recognized for Outstanding Service

NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 1969, Toccoa Nursing Center became the first in a long line of hometown providers with the PruittHealth name. Fifty years later, that family name is shared by 16,000 partners who care for 24,000 patients on any given day – patients and their loved ones who welcome PruittHealth partners into their hearts and homes.

Photo Caption: The 2019 PruittHealth Guiding Light Caregiver of the Year winner, Rebecca Rhodes, of PruittHealth – Magnolia Manor. More

Day in and day out, PruittHealth partners dedicate their time and energy to providing exceptional and compassionate care. Each year, PruittHealth recognizes shining stars in the organization through its annual Guiding Light Caregiver of the Year Awards.

"Caregivers across our family of providers commit themselves to the communities they serve, and each day, our family grows," said Chairman and CEO, Neil L. Pruitt, Jr. "The annual Guiding Light Caregiver of the Year Awards serve as an opportunity to recognize PruittHealth's hometown heroes."

Meet this year's top ten finalists who go above and beyond in their commitment to caring.

Guiding Light Caregiver of the Year Award Finalists

Alberta, PruittHealth Hospice – Columbia, is a single mother of four. Despite her hectic schedule, she makes time every week to stop at the local florist, so she can make personalized arrangements for her patients. Alberta makes every effort to put her personal touch on the care she provides each of her patients in the hopes of drawing out a smile or two.

Betty, PruittHealth Hospice – Swainsboro, helped grant the wish of a patient who wanted to be reunited with family over a low-country boil with all the trimmings. She is known for taking patients their favorite foods and for providing patients emotional support through the highest of highs and lowest of lows.

Charlene, PruittHealth Hospice – Cordele, has been a partner for 21 years. Even as her husband battles bone cancer, Charlene remains a pillar of strength for those around her. This is why we celebrate Charlene as one of our hometown heroes and a Guiding Light Caregiver of the Year finalist.

Johnnie Mae, PruittHealth – Ridgeway, has been a PruittHealth partner for 29 years. But Johnnie's love and concern for others extends far beyond her commitment to PruittHealth. Over the years, as a single mother of two daughters, Johnnie has provided foster care to more than 70 children.

Rebecca, PruittHealth – Magnolia Manor, has her hands full as a mother of seven children, ages five to 16 years old. Four of her children have special needs and her husband is disabled, but she still finds time to care for others at PruittHealth. When she's not working, Rebecca brings her children to visit the PruittHealth – Magnolia Manor residents on her days off, so they learn the value of caring for others.

Renosia, PruittHealth Pharmacy Services – Lexington, has never missed a day of work – not even when she battled cancer. Throughout treatment, Renosia's calm, positive demeanor and cheerful, "can-do" attitude inspired everyone around her.

Rhonda, PruittHealth Hospice – Calhoun, knows that the end of life is the most vulnerable time for her patients, and she always looks for ways to make them feel better. She's been known to spend extra time pampering her patients – doing their makeup, curling their hair, painting their nails and more.