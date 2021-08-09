Local public defenders say needs are being met thanks to county support; would welcome state aid

Aug. 9—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's state leadership doesn't provide funding to counties for expenses incurred by public defenders' offices — and that's "a shame," said Maribeth Schaffer, Cambria County's chief public defender.

"It's tough," she said. "It's a shame that the state of Pennsylvania doesn't reimburse the counties out of their expenditures, because I think that it wouldn't be as black and white — it would open the door a little bit more to what we can do."

Cambria County has nine pending homicide trials — a total backlogged partly by courtroom closures last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If it weren't for support within the courthouse that enables Schaffer to keep her staff of 11 attorneys at their jobs, her office would be struggling to keep up right now, she said.

"Right now I'm just really blessed that the president judge (Norman A. Krumenacker III) used to be a public defender, so he understands my struggle," she said, "so I get a lot of support from him, and I can't be any more thrilled with that."

Counties fund their own public defender's offices statewide — unlike other court offices, such as district attorney's offices, which are state-covered.

While Schaffer and Somerset County chief public defender Tiffany Stanley both praised their counties for ensuring their offices' local needs are met, colleagues in other counties have vented in recent years that their offices have been saddled with high caseloads and not enough support to handle them.

It's a trend that has been magnified due to the growing criminal caseloads being handed down to undersized, under-funded staffs in some pockets of Pennsylvania.

And it caught Gov. Tom Wolf's attention this summer, leading him to bring up the idea of enlisting state dollars to support "indigent defense" needs in his 2021-22 budget address.

"All persons deserve adequate legal representation regardless of ability to pay," Wolf said, noting that it's a constitutional mandate.

Public defenders are appointed to represent those financially incapable of hiring outside legal defense after they are charged with a crime.

"The commissioners collaborate with the courts to fund the public defender's office. Working in conjunction with the courts helps to ensure that defendants receive proper representation provided by the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution," President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said in a statement emailed to The Tribune-Democrat.

In Somerset County, Stanley worked with county officials over the past year to revamp her office's staffing after county officials decided to address the overall rising criminal caseload by assigning cases to two judges, rather than one, for each trial term.

In doing so, the office changed from an office staff of four-part public defenders to three full-time attorneys. The office also has two administrative assistants and a full-time investigator, said Stanley, who is currently seeking to fill her third full-time public defender position.

"It's no secret we're struggling with a substance-abuse epidemic in our region — and many times, that turns into more cases, even when drugs (aren't listed) in the charges," said Stanley. "It might look like more cases involving retail theft or harassment or violent situations, when oftentimes drug issues are behind it."

Two Somerset County judges now oversee the criminal court schedule, meaning Stanley and her staff are now preparing for twice as many cases each term. That isn't easy, she said, but "we're grateful that our county commissioners have supported our mission here, to ensure our clients' rights are being upheld — that they are getting a fair chance."

Stanley's office's budget was $355,411 in 2019 and now sits at $394,577.

Schaffer said her office has five full-time attorneys and six part-timers — part of a $908,000 combined budget, including salaries and other expenses. Each attorney is assigned to a magistrate's office or to a specialty court such as veterans' court or juvenile court.

"At any given time, we have magisterial district judge cases, cases pending trial, cases pending sentencing, probation/parole cases, bench warrants, juvenile cases, veterans' cases, mental health court cases — it is hard to find an accurate number," she said. "We also do appeals to the Superior Court, post-sentence motions, and summary appeals. It is a never-ending cycle."

Attorney and staff salaries don't include office expenses for additional trial costs, such as the fees to hire field experts, such as psychologists, investigators or blood-spatter specialists, whose costs might range between $5,000 and $50,000.

Over the last five years combined, the office has been allotted over $60,000 by the courts for additional expenses, budget figures show. But on average, each year, between $10,185 and $15,800 has been spent, data from Schaffer's office show.

The county has relied on retirements in recent years to keep her office's budget from growing too sharply, Schaffer said, noting that a new, younger hire carries a salary significantly lower than the veteran counterpart they replace.

Both Schaffer and Stanley said they were glad to hear Wolf brought up the idea of directing state support to their offices. Outside the courtroom, it's difficult to anticipate the costs behind preparing for and properly resolving cases year-round, and it's even harder for the public to comprehend, Schaffer said.

"They don't know what we need to do, and unfortunately we need to spend money because there's drug and alcohol issues, there's mental health issues," Schaffer said. "We're not dealing with something I can control everyday because there's always issues that come up — like, we have to represent people to the best of our ability, and sometimes that costs money that we don't have."

"If there's support (at the state level) for providing state funding," Stanley added, "we'd love to hear that talked about more, because our goal is always to achieve parity with the prosecution. At the end of the day, it's about upholding our clients' rights."