Local rabbis say congregations shaken but also united by war

Nov. 18—The past six weeks have been heartbreaking, isolating, anxiety ridden and deeply traumatic for Santa Fe's four Jewish congregations, but their rabbis say the result is a stronger community and higher attendance at services, Torah study and other events.

"We feel very strongly that this is the time to express our Jewishness more," said Rabbi Berel Levertov of the Santa Fe Jewish Center Chabad. "Seeing marches against Israel in the streets is not comforting."

The Israel-Hamas war has divided Americans, including those in Santa Fe, where hundreds of people have attended protests calling for a cease-fire. Support for Israel has been less visible, but rabbis in Santa Fe, even those who say they usually avoid talking about politics, have united in solidarity with Israel.

The local congregations joined together Tuesday for small marches in Santa Fe Plaza and in Los Alamos, where people read out the names of those taken hostage by Hamas. Some congregations also have been looking at more direct ways to help. A women's circle at the Jewish Center Chabad has raised $30,000 to help buy items such as gear for Israeli soldiers and children's toys, while Congregation Beit Tikva has raised money for the Red Cross to help both Israelis and Palestinians, said Rabbi Martin Levy.

Temple Beth Shalom — the oldest and by far largest congregation in Santa Fe, with about 350 families — has launched an initiative for congregants to write and share "prayers and poems of pain and peace," said Rabbi Neil Amswych.

Jewish leaders share concern about antisemitism growing nationally, and though they have varying levels of concern about the possibility of antisemitic attacks in liberal Santa Fe, the congregations have begun increasing their security.

A Jewish Community Relations Coalition, co-chaired by women from Santa Fe and Albuquerque, has also formed to educate and advocate for the Jewish community, in part to combat simplistic and slanted reporting in the media, co-chair Alonet Zarum Zandan said.

Local rabbis oppose a cease-fire but emphasized that Jews do not want war.

"Jews don't all think the same way," Amswych said.

"But one thing I can share is that most members I know are struggling right now," he continued. "They're struggling emotionally with the terror attacks and with how other people have responded to the terror attacks, and they're struggling with how we should respond because it is a terrible, terrible situation."

Members of Temple Beth Shalom have discussed the ethics of war and how far Israel should go to rescue hostages, Amswych said. Israeli authorities estimate 1,200 people were killed and 242 taken hostage in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, while Gazan health officials say over 11,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed so far.

"One thing that unifies [people] in particular is the need to have these hostages returned," Amswych said. "A lot of people are calling for a cease-fire without calling for these hostages to be returned, and that in my mind is totally unacceptable."

Levy said the return of hostages is a priority for his congregants, about "99%" of whom strongly support Israel. He said the second goal should be to end Hamas' power. Imagine, he said, that the U.S. border was in Rio Rancho, where an army sat launching hundreds of rockets into Northern New Mexico.

"People say to me, 'Well, how come Israelis have retaliated in such a powerful, harsh fashion?' And my answer is, 'What would you want the American government to do?'" he said.

If terrorists not only attacked the U.S. during 9/11 but had taken New Yorkers hostage, he said, "can you imagine the craziness the reaction of the American government would have been?"

Levertov said people calling for a cease-fire are "cruel and asking for more violence and more bloodshed."

"If anybody cared for the people of Gaza, they should ask that Israel [get] rid of the Hamas terrorists because the people of Gaza would live a lot better without the Hamas terrorists," he said. "The people of Gaza are much better off under Israel's leadership than under Hamas."

Rabbi Jack Shlachter, leader of HaMakom in Santa Fe and the Los Alamos Jewish Center, was in Warsaw, Poland, for two weeks in September, where he led services. About half of the Jews murdered during the Holocaust were killed in Poland.

"It's impossible, and I mean impossible, as a Jew not to walk around in Poland and feel the presence of 3 million ghosts," he said. "It underscores that fact that there are people who have hated Jews for a long time. Never again means never again are we going to let them have the last word about killing Jews, and that's part of what's playing out, sadly, in the Middle East right now. ... Unfortunately, when there are unprovoked and murderous attacks by terrorists, there will be a response."

As for the future, Shlachter thinks a two-state solution is probably best.

"But it's not obvious how to get there," he said.