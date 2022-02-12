Local radio personality sentenced to 40 years for sexual assault

Kerry Lewis Mallard, 56, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted in November of continuous sexual abuse of a minor.

Longtime Lexington radio personality Kerry Mallard received a 40-year sentence in prison for a guilty verdict of one count of continuous abuse of a child on Friday in Henderson County Circuit Court.

Mallard, who was also a minister in Henderson County, was charged in October 2019 with sexual abuse of a minor.

Mallard’s wife operated a daycare out of their home, and the alleged incidents occurred there during daycare hours.

The child’s mother said the child was instructed by Mallard not to tell anyone, and the child was reportedly called a liar by Mallard and his wife.

The child’s father read an emotional statement to the court.

“I challenged myself to protect my children,” the statement said. “Kerry Mallard has prevented that and has groomed and overstepped his boundaries for his sexual gratification.”

The father said his child was very trusting of Mallard and referred to him as “my buddy.”

The child’s mother also read a statement to the court.

“The past few years have changed my family,” the mother said. “We have experienced countless therapy sessions, missing work and having court dates.”

A sigh of relief could be heard in the courtroom from the victim’s family after the sentencing announcement.

In other news: Nine new buses coming to Jackson to address increased infrastructure, population needs

For subscribers: This week in coronavirus: Omicron is loosening its grip on Tennessee

Mallard has 22 other convictions of continuous sexual assault for which the sentencings were merged to cause the 40 years’ sentencing.

But he will have another court appearance on April 8 for a sexual battery case related to the 22 other counts.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Local radio personality and minister faces 40 years for sexual assault