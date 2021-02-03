Local rap artist accused of shooting woman to death in her Carrollton apartment

A local rapper who detectives believe sent vulgar and sexual messages to a Carrollton woman is accused of shooting her to death in December in her apartment.

Quashana Hobbs, 38, died from a gunshot wound to her head on Dec. 17.

An investigation led to the arrest of Kevion Ramon Wills, 43, of Waxahachie, who was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident.

Wills was in the Carrollton Jail on $1 million bond.

Carrollton police did not release a motive for the killing.

But a warrant written by Carrollton Detective J. Chevallier gave this account of the shooting, which occurred in the 3400 block of County Square Drive in Carrollton:

On his Facebook page, Wills, who was married, described himself as a recording artist and the page contained several rap videos of himself.

In the fall, Hobbs had started to sell wellness products and advertised on Facebook.

For some time, Hobbs told a friend she had been talking to man who was in the recording industry and he was interested in the products she was selling.

Hobbs said the man began to communicate with her through Facebook Messenger, and that his messages had become sexual and vulgar.

In November, Hobbs told friends she got a call from the man’s wife, who told Hobbs to stop talking to her husband. The friends did not know the name of the man.

On Dec. 17, one of Hobbs’ neighbors said he heard what he described as “body slamming” when he woke up from a nap.

Hours before that, Hobbs had texted a friend, and the friend texted back. But on the afternoon of Dec. 17, the friend could not reach Hobbs.

The friend went to Hobb’s Carrollton apartment on Dec. 18, used a key to get in and found Hobb’s body.

After police were notified, detectives discovered that Hobb’s purse, her work phone and her personal phone were missing from her apartment.

A single .40-caliber shell case was found under a couch in Hobb’s living room.

Detectives later used cellular phone data to identify Wills as someone who Hobbs had talked to on the night of Dec. 16 and the early morning hours of Dec. 17.

The data also determined that Wills’ and Hobb’s phones traveled together hours after detectives believed Hobbs was killed.