Local rapper, gang member convicted in string of robberies, shootings, attempted murder

Mar. 29—A Kern County jury convicted a man Tuesday of more than 20 serious or violent felonies stemming from four gang-related robberies, shootings and attempted murder.

A summary released Wednesday by the county District Attorney's Office said Jayden Christopher Laughlin was found guilty of crimes in four local incidents starting with an Oct. 19, 2019 robbery in which he brandished a gun while fellow gang members robbed eight juveniles at The Park River Walk. One victim recognized him as local rap artist "Jaybo," and a warrant was issued for Laughlin's arrest.

Three weeks later, the DA's Office said, a person walking home saw Laughlin with fellow Warlord Piru gang members.The person turned down a side street to avoid them, but Laughlin gave chase, firing six rounds and hitting the victim in the arm and hip before fleeing. Bakersfield police responded and arrested Laughlin as he was being driven from the area.

Laughlin, 17 at the time, initially faced juvenile court charges but the DA's Office successfully petitioned for a transfer to adult court. He posted bail totaling $196,500 on Aug. 14, 2020.

On May 25, 2022, Laughlin cut off a man driving with his 5-year-old daughter on Wilson Road. When the man photographed the erratic driving, Laughlin fired seven rounds at him. Four hit the vehicle and two struck nearby houses. After another warrant, Laughlin was arrested in Arvin. Laughlin then posted $220,000 bail and was released.

On June 17, the DA's office noted, Laughlin and fellow gang members threatened a man with an AR-15-style rifle. That led to Laughlin's arrest, and this time bail was denied.

Laughlin faces up to 90 years to life in sentencing schedule for April 26.