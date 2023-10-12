Local rapper murders her manager after being beaten down amid dispute in Miami, cops say

A local rapper was beaten down in the street by her manger and driver Monday in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, authorities said. Moments later, she pulled out a gun and shot the manger.

Kevhani Camilla Hicks was charged with second degree murder with a weapon. As of Thursday, the 27-year-old still remained in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Hicks listed her job as “singer” on an arrest report, and goes by the rap name Key Vhani.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Hicks, her manager and the driver were in a white Lexus that stopped in front of Wynwood Walls, 2520 NW Second Avenue, according to a Miami police report.

Through witness statements and video surveillance, Hicks was seen getting out of the car and walking toward the trunk. The driver does the same and looks “visibly upset”.

The driver proceeds to open the trunk and argues with Hicks before grabbing and striking her, the report read. The manager also got out the car and joined in on punching Hicks.

Once they stopped, Hicks shot the manager several times. She was subsequently hit by the Lexus as the driver fled the scene, the report read.

Miami officers arrived shortly thereafter and found the manager lying on the pavement suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Hicks and the man were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The manger died from his injuries. Hicks was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After she was arrested, Hicks told officers she got into a fight with the driver after she asked him to open the trunk. The argument quickly turned physical while they were still in the car.

Moments later, when the two men were attacking her outside the car, she said the driver pulled the manager off her — giving her the space and time to grab her gun from her purse. She noted the manager continued yelling threats at her as she was walking away.

As his voice grew closer, she said she was “in fear due to [the manager’s] size and upon hearing [him] yell ‘I’ll kill you with one hit,’ she turned and fired a series of gunshots at [him],” the report read.

She tried to run across the street, but noticed the anger on his face and felt he was positioning himself to lunge at her. So, she shot him again.