Local reaction to Chauvin verdict mixed

Apr. 21—Most local residents contacted for comment were satisfied that jurisprudence was allowed to work and that justice had been served as a jury in Minneapolis convicted a former police officer of murdering a Black man during an arrest.

After a lengthy trial, jurors deliberated for parts of two days before issuing guilty verdicts against Derek Chauvin on charges of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd's death.

Onlookers had recorded Chauvin, 45, holding his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes during an arrest May 25, 2020. Floyd was prone and handcuffed when Chauvin's knee was on his throat. He did not have a weapon.

Floyd's May murder launched months of protests and was one of several cases that brought attention to police brutality against Black Americans.

The trial lasted for 11 days, and 38 witnesses testified.

"Our criminal justice system went through the process we have in place in our country," said Beckley Police Department Chief Lonnie Christian, shortly after jurors delivered the verdict in the Chauvin case. "They did their due diligence in this case and listened to the evidence presented, deliberated and made the decision they felt was appropriate, based upon the evidence presented from both sides.

"It can be a lengthy process to come to some type of a resolution to a case, but generally this is to ensure that proper processes are being followed and to be as fair as possible to victims, as well as the accused."

Brian Christopher Brown, a Beckley realtor, believes that the verdict was just.

"I don't understand how anyone that kneels in the neck of another for nearly 10 minutes could have been found anything but guilty," Brown said. "Thankful for justice."

Sarah Kuhn, a Fayetteville native who works in the federal prison system, said she disagreed with the verdict.

"I have seen inmates so high and intoxicated on literally all sorts of drugs that they will fight one minute and not be breathing the next," she said. "Being in law enforcement is so easy for someone to judge, until they are in the position, yet we hold job fairs multiple times throughout the year and nobody is breaking down the door to get hired.

"I can only assume this is true for police departments," she said. "The media doesn't help the cause."

Numerous videos of Floyd's last nine minutes of life have been on various social media sites and were shown during Chauvin's trial. Bob Baker of Beckley said video footage likely helped convict Chauvin.

"I think the long video of what happened, and the fact that it did not involve split second decision making, played into what I think was a correct jury verdict," Baker noted. "People are reluctant to second guess the police on split second decisions, but this was not that."

Celia McLay, D.O., a professor at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and captain of the Women's March Greenbrier Valley, was mindful of the wider implications of the Chauvin verdict.

"This has an international echo," McLay said in a written statement Tuesday evening. "Many eyes were on the U.S., and we were able to show some justice for the heinous murder of George Floyd. While some justice was ruled today, there is so much more work to do to improve racial justice in our country. Police reform is needed at the forefront."

Shelby Underwood of Oak Hill said Floyd's death was "senseless."

"That was a senseless act and police brutality," said Underwood. "Doesn't matter what he (Floyd) did in his lifetime.

"Being choked to death was wrong in many ways! Finally, justice against a police officer."

Nick Rodriguez-Cayro, whose parents resided in Beckley, is an attorney.

"I respect the jury's verdict," he said. "However, I'm not sure I agree that there should have been a conviction beyond manslaughter.

"Chauvin clearly did not follow proper procedure, but he was acting in the course of his employment as a police officer.

"Additionally, Chauvin is not representative of the majority of police officer who protect and serve the people of this country every day."

He added that he was "in no way defending Chauvin's actions."

"I truly hope that there will be more awareness in the law enforcement community, that this country can come together and that law enforcement officers get the respect they deserve," said Rodriguez-Cayro.

Mike Cochrane, Wyoming County prosecuting attorney, defended the country's judicial system.

"I believe in trial-by-jury and respect its decision based on all the evidence presented, not public perception or social media in one direction or another," Cochrane said.

"Our country's system of jurisprudence is the greatest in the world — where the accused is innocent until proven guilty, with an equal opportunity for both the state and accused," he said. "This unanimous verdict by a jury of peers of community in Minnesota shows our system is fair and just for all."

Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, who is a former circuit clerk, said that "Like all high profile cases this one will be appealed.

"If his appeal fails, he will be in jail for a long time."

County Sheriff Brad Ellison said just prior to the verdict beibng handed down, "We need to let the system work and let an impartial jury make the decision.

"I know police officers are often put in stressful situations and have to make split-second decisions," he said. "I don't believe police officers go out to intentionally hurt somebody."

Benitez Jackson, head coach of the Oak Hill High School boys basketball team and an Oak Hill city councilman, agreed with the verdict.

"From what I've seen, I think the evidence was overwhelming," said Jackson, who learned of the verdict after leaving his team's practice for its Wednesday postseason game at Greenbrier East. "Things like that can't be tolerated, no matter what profession.

"We all have to be accountable for our actions."

Clifton Montgomery of Beckley saw last year's protests following Floyd's death as a positive force in American government.

"Boots to the ground and thousands packing streets nationwide let the system know that we're not going to get the system win, yet again," Montgomery said. "The war wages on, but, today a heavyweight fight was won."

Chauvin had a history of using excessive force, according to police records. He had had 18 complaints filed against him since 2001, with only two being closed "with discipline."

"I find myself, as a privileged white female, looking to help, while trying to learn and understand," said Leslee Anderson of Beckley, who noted that Chauvin had a history of use of excessive fore, prior to Floyd's death. "My children will be raised better. I'll call out racism when I see it. I will not participate in justifying anyone's death, based on what they have or have not done.

"The police should protect and serve," she added. "I hope today was an eye opener. Justice was served."

Instead of the usual meditation at the beginning of Tuesday evening's Lewisburg City Council meeting, Mayor Beverly White called for a moment of silence, with an obvious connection to the verdict that was handed down only hours earlier in Minnesota.

The moment of silence, White said, was to provide a space for those attending the virtual meeting "to be mindful of our city, county, state and our country. We need to find a way to heal (and) to love each other."

Lewisburg was the site of a peaceful protest in June 2020 centering on the death of George Floyd. The event was attended by more than 250 people.