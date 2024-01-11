Local recycling event sees largest Styrofoam collection ever

A local recycling event saw its largest Styrofoam collection ever.

Over 500 cars stopped at a Montgomery County Styrofoam collection event on Saturday, January 6, at Activity Center Park in Centerville.

Montgomery County wrote on social media that this is the fourth year for these events and has kept 47,000 pounds of Styrofoam out of their landfill.

The City of Centerville, Centerville-Washington Park District, and Eco-Development also helped at the event.

They also got assistance from both local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops.

The next event will be held on April 13 at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Photo credit to Montgomery County