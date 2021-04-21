Local religious, education and police officials respond to Chauvin verdict

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Crowley, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 21—The Rev. Cameron Bowman, pastor of St. John Missionary Full Gospel Baptist Church, was among those across the country who followed closely the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen on video pressing his knee into George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

When Bowman heard the verdict Tuesday afternoon — Chauvin found guilty on all counts — his immediate reaction was one of relief.

"It should have been this way, but because I've seen and my people have seen where it has not always gone this way," said Bowman, who also serves as president of the Meadville chapter of the NAACP, "I was not surprised but was definitely relieved that justice was finally served. "

Floyd's death on May 25 set off months of protests across the country after a bystander captured the entire incident on video. In the aftermath, Chauvin and three other officers were quickly fired and the city of Minneapolis reached a $27 million settlement with the family of Floyd, who was Black. But as the trial neared an end concerns ran high over what would happen if Chauvin, who is white, were not convicted.

Now that Chauvin has been found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, Bowman is optimistic the verdict would have a widespread effect.

"I think America as a whole finally saw what many of my ancestors, and Dr. Martin Luther King and Malcolm X, were fighting for," Bowman said. "Those who may not have understood systemic racism or prejudice, their eyes were opened to see that it is a real thing."

The Rev. Markus McDaniel, pastor of United Faith Fellowship Church of God, found the trial itself "too challenging" to watch, but he followed its progress. As he awaited the verdict, he found himself uncertain whether the prosecution's case would convince the jury of Chauvin's guilt.

McDaniel described himself as "pleasantly surprised" by the verdict.

"It doesn't change the fact that a life was lost," McDaniel said, "but it does show our justice system can work properly."

McDaniel stressed that he saw Chauvin and officers who commit similarly "egregious acts against the community" as the rare exceptions among law enforcement. Still, he added, even recent American history has shown there are too many of those rare exceptions.

"Too often those who have the authority are not exercising the 'serve and protect' model using reasonable methodology to handle the situation," McDaniel said. "Too often they are the agitators of situations that could be handled a lot differently."

For Tom Washington, the first Black superintendent of Crawford Central School District, the guilty verdict produced mixed feelings.

"Tears of joy, tears of pain," he said, calling the verdict "one step towards justice in this pivotal moment, but the journey still continues."

The joy, Washington continued, comes from the recognition that some justice had been achieved. "In the past that didn't always happen," he said. "But also tears of pain ... his (Floyd's) life doesn't come back to his family."

Unlike Bowman, McDaniel and Washington, three Black men leading religious and academic institutions, Kerrick Caldwell of Corry is a white police officer with decades of experience. Like Bowman, McDaniel and Washington, Caldwell struggled to make sense of what he saw in the video of Chauvin perched atop Floyd's neck as Floyd's life slowly ebbed away.

During a dozen years with Titusville Police Department, Caldwell encountered numerous suspects who, like Floyd, were under the influence of methamphetamine and other drugs. He never had the level of backup that can be seen in the video of Chauvin and Floyd, and he never saw a suspect kept so long in the street when proper procedure would have been to place him in a police vehicle immediately after being handcuffed.

Having seen the video, Caldwell expected a guilty verdict and said he was not alone in his response.

"Most police officers I talked to said, 'What was that?'" in reaction to the video, Caldwell said.

Chauvin's actions, according to Caldwell, were wrong on multiple levels: with regard to scene security, officer safety and the safety of Floyd, the suspect.

"Just because you're arresting this guy doesn't mean he's guilty," Caldwell said. "His safety is in your hands."

Pennsylvania politicians also offered strong responses to the verdict.

Republican Rep. Mike Kelly, whose 16th District includes all of Crawford County, applauded the verdict and called for the nation to "move forward and heal."

"Today justice was served," Kelly said in a statement. "The defendant received due process and a jury of his peers determined he was guilty of murdering George Floyd. I respect that decision and admire our judicial system for carrying out a fair trial under the rule of law."

Where Kelly saw evidence of justice, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey saw the opposite.

"This verdict is about accountability, but it is not justice," Casey said. "While Derek Chauvin will be held accountable for the murder of George Floyd, it's not enough. Countless others have died at hands of police because of a broken system that must be reformed."

Mike Crowley can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Justice Department launches investigation into Minneapolis policing practices

    The announcement comes a day after Derek Chauvin was convicted on all three counts in the death of George Floyd last year.

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus—after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation, could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Makiyah Bryant: Ohio police release body camera footage in shooting of 16-year-old

    Clip shows chaotic scene before officer opens fire

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict. ‘They finally got one case right’

    “Justice served on all counts. Good. Still a ton of work to do.”

  • Joe Biden orders immigration authorities not to use 'inhumane' terms like 'illegal alien'

    The Biden administration has instructed immigration agencies to stop using terms like “illegal alien” and “assimilation”, as part of efforts to build a more “humane” system for those attempting to enter the US. President Joe Biden is reportedly keen to use language that will lower the temperature surrounding the immigration debate, which he believes was heightened under Donald Trump. “Alien” will become “noncitizen or migrant,” “illegal” will become “undocumented,” and “assimilation” will change to “integration,” according to the Washington Post, which has seen memos sent to department heads at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Legal advocates for immigrants have called the “outdated” terms archaic and dehumanising.

  • Biden news: Jen Psaki clashes with Fox reporter as White House warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies

    Follow the latest updates

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • LA ordered to find homes for Skid Row homeless in landmark court decision

    ‘Year after year, more homeless Angelenos die on the streets,’ writes judge David O Carter

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida

  • NASA’s helicopter flight on Mars made history. Here’s how Kansas City’s Garmin helped

    “You get kind of a thrill when you see somebody use one out in the wild,” said one Garmin engineer. “But for NASA to pick one up and shoot it into space and put it on Mars, that’s a little bit bigger thrill.”

  • Images capture Cori Bush and Ayanna Pressley's emotional reaction as Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd

    The congresswomen were seen tearfully embracing after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.

  • Joe Biden celebrates ‘some justice’ for George Floyd as AOC calls conviction not enough

    President says it was ‘really important’ that former police officer found guilty on all counts

  • Jim Steinman: Bat Out Of Hell and Total Eclipse Of The Heart composer dies

    The writer and producer, who worked with Meat Loaf, Celine Dion and Bonnie Tyler, was 73.

  • ‘Accountability not justice’: Bernie Sanders says celebrations over Chauvin verdict premature

    ‘Trauma and tragedy of George Floyd’s murder must never leave us,’ says senator

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution