Local religious, education and police officials respond to Chauvin verdict

Apr. 21—The Rev. Cameron Bowman, pastor of St. John Missionary Full Gospel Baptist Church, was among those across the country who followed closely the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen on video pressing his knee into George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

When Bowman heard the verdict Tuesday afternoon — Chauvin found guilty on all counts — his immediate reaction was one of relief.

"It should have been this way, but because I've seen and my people have seen where it has not always gone this way," said Bowman, who also serves as president of the Meadville chapter of the NAACP, "I was not surprised but was definitely relieved that justice was finally served. "

Floyd's death on May 25 set off months of protests across the country after a bystander captured the entire incident on video. In the aftermath, Chauvin and three other officers were quickly fired and the city of Minneapolis reached a $27 million settlement with the family of Floyd, who was Black. But as the trial neared an end concerns ran high over what would happen if Chauvin, who is white, were not convicted.

Now that Chauvin has been found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, Bowman is optimistic the verdict would have a widespread effect.

"I think America as a whole finally saw what many of my ancestors, and Dr. Martin Luther King and Malcolm X, were fighting for," Bowman said. "Those who may not have understood systemic racism or prejudice, their eyes were opened to see that it is a real thing."

The Rev. Markus McDaniel, pastor of United Faith Fellowship Church of God, found the trial itself "too challenging" to watch, but he followed its progress. As he awaited the verdict, he found himself uncertain whether the prosecution's case would convince the jury of Chauvin's guilt.

McDaniel described himself as "pleasantly surprised" by the verdict.

"It doesn't change the fact that a life was lost," McDaniel said, "but it does show our justice system can work properly."

McDaniel stressed that he saw Chauvin and officers who commit similarly "egregious acts against the community" as the rare exceptions among law enforcement. Still, he added, even recent American history has shown there are too many of those rare exceptions.

"Too often those who have the authority are not exercising the 'serve and protect' model using reasonable methodology to handle the situation," McDaniel said. "Too often they are the agitators of situations that could be handled a lot differently."

For Tom Washington, the first Black superintendent of Crawford Central School District, the guilty verdict produced mixed feelings.

"Tears of joy, tears of pain," he said, calling the verdict "one step towards justice in this pivotal moment, but the journey still continues."

The joy, Washington continued, comes from the recognition that some justice had been achieved. "In the past that didn't always happen," he said. "But also tears of pain ... his (Floyd's) life doesn't come back to his family."

Unlike Bowman, McDaniel and Washington, three Black men leading religious and academic institutions, Kerrick Caldwell of Corry is a white police officer with decades of experience. Like Bowman, McDaniel and Washington, Caldwell struggled to make sense of what he saw in the video of Chauvin perched atop Floyd's neck as Floyd's life slowly ebbed away.

During a dozen years with Titusville Police Department, Caldwell encountered numerous suspects who, like Floyd, were under the influence of methamphetamine and other drugs. He never had the level of backup that can be seen in the video of Chauvin and Floyd, and he never saw a suspect kept so long in the street when proper procedure would have been to place him in a police vehicle immediately after being handcuffed.

Having seen the video, Caldwell expected a guilty verdict and said he was not alone in his response.

"Most police officers I talked to said, 'What was that?'" in reaction to the video, Caldwell said.

Chauvin's actions, according to Caldwell, were wrong on multiple levels: with regard to scene security, officer safety and the safety of Floyd, the suspect.

"Just because you're arresting this guy doesn't mean he's guilty," Caldwell said. "His safety is in your hands."

Pennsylvania politicians also offered strong responses to the verdict.

Republican Rep. Mike Kelly, whose 16th District includes all of Crawford County, applauded the verdict and called for the nation to "move forward and heal."

"Today justice was served," Kelly said in a statement. "The defendant received due process and a jury of his peers determined he was guilty of murdering George Floyd. I respect that decision and admire our judicial system for carrying out a fair trial under the rule of law."

Where Kelly saw evidence of justice, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey saw the opposite.

"This verdict is about accountability, but it is not justice," Casey said. "While Derek Chauvin will be held accountable for the murder of George Floyd, it's not enough. Countless others have died at hands of police because of a broken system that must be reformed."

