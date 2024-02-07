Local representatives address Stitt's State of the State address

Feb. 7—Two local lawmakers responded to Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State address.

In his address, Stitt addressed different topics, including family values, tax cuts, entrepreneurship and business, energy, possible college shutdowns, state-subsidized vouchers for private and religious schools, the marijuana industry, and the McGirt decision.

Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, said the address felt like a rollercoaster ride.

"There were many high spots, some low spots, a few twists and turns, and a predictable start and stop," Sterling said. "I personally don't think he delved very deeply into many areas that were very controversial or contentious in nature. I think he skirted very close to doing that at various parts of his address, but seemed to always stop short of going down any particular policy path very far."

Despite reservations from prominent educators, last year, the legislation passed House Bill 1934, which allows parents to receive subsidies up to $7,500 per year to cover tuition costs.

"We've revolutionized our education system — creating more options for parents and students while investing more in our teachers and public education than ever before," Stitt said.

Stitt devoted a significant portion of his speech addressing the McGirt decision, during which he referenced successful compacts reached with Chickasaw, Apache, Citizen Potawatomi and Wyandotte tribal governments.

He did not address his working relationship with Cherokee Nation, where he is an enrolled tribal citizen, or Muscogee Creek Nation, the two tribal nations most directly involved in the McGirt decision.

"Today, there are tribal governments trying to stand in the way of our state Department of Agriculture's ability to issue necessary permits to farmers to work on their private land," Stitt said. "There are tribal governments who supported a man named Hooper as he fought against Tulsa Police's authority to enforce traffic laws."

Stitt contrasted the relationship tribal nations have with Eastern Oklahoma with the relationship between Navajo Nation in Arizona. He said the McGirt decision could pave a way for tribal lands to appear more like what is seen in Arizona.

"But Eastern Oklahoma is different than the Navajo Reservation," Stitt said. "And we have better outcomes for our tribal populations across the board."

The Navajo Nation, which holds the largest reservation in the country, about the size of West Virginia, is found among Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

"Whether one agrees or disagrees with his comparison to our tribal nations' jurisdictions with that of the Navajo reservation and the state of Arizona is one that I am sure most of the tribal leaders will address in the near future," Sterling said.

Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman, said the speech did little to address actual concerns faced by working families. She criticized Stitt's focus on his personal rift with tribal nations.

"Oklahomans deserve better than some slick D.C. talking points and more ill-advised attacks on tribal sovereignty," Menz said.

The governor addressed families, and encouraged Oklahomans to get married before having children. He also said strong business will resolve other societal failings.

"If we are a top 10 state, all boats will rise — education, infrastructure, health outcomes, and quality life," Stitt said. "It's not that complicated. The economy is going to follow the path of least resistance. Our job is to make Oklahoma the state where it is easiest to start and grow a business."

Menz said the governor needs to offer better solutions for the majority of Oklahomans, and not just people who own businesses.

"If you're a big out-of-state company with no discernible Oklahoma values, I imagine you loved that speech," Menz said. "But once again, the version of Oklahoma presented to us by Gov. Stitt failed to address working families. He could have used this opportunity to ask us to work on eliminating the state portion of the grocery sales tax, or do something about our housing or childcare crisis."

Sterling said Stitt intentionally avoided giving specific details on any given point of policy to avoid controversy.

Stitt addressed colleges and universities, and said the state's flagship schools, the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University, are experiencing record-breaking enrollment. On the other hand, smaller universities are seeing a decrease in enrollment.

Stitt called on regents to stop funding universities with poor outcomes.

"Additionally, I want to empower our colleges and universities to be the best in the nation. To be the best, we need to shift our focus to outcome-based higher education models and stop subsidizing institutions with low enrollment and low graduation rates," Stitt said.

He recommended to regents, without giving details or a plan, to consolidate universities.

"I want to see legislation that incentivizes models that fulfill our state's workforce needs," he said. "I also want our regents to focus on consolidating colleges and universities that aren't meeting this standard."

Sterling said he enjoyed the speech.

"Overall, I was pleased with most of the address, but have some concerns in areas," he said.

Brian King covers education and politics for The Transcript. Reach him at bking@normantranscript.com.