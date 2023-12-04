Local Republican leaders endorse Schweizer

Dec. 4—DANVILLE — Republican leaders in the 104th Legislative District, which includes Vermilion and Champaign counties, had a press conference Monday to endorse Brandun Schweizer in his race for state representative in 2024.

The endorsement comes following the previous announcement that incumbent state Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) is leaving office for another position before the end of his term. Marron will be taking over as executive director of Vermilion Advantage.

Schweizer filed nominating petitions to run for the seat on Nov. 27 and is the only filed candidate in the race. He is currently the code enforcement inspector for the City of Danville. He is a 21-year Marine Corps veteran and retired from the USMC as a master sergeant.

Schweizer will appear on the Republican ballot for the Illinois primary election, which will be March 19, 2024. The general election will on November 5.

Speakers at the Joseph G. Cannon Building in Danville on Monday included: Schweizer; Marguerite Bailey, former Village of Potomac trustee, who also considered a run for the district but decided not to declare; Jim McGuire, Champaign County Republican chairman; and Erika Ramsey, Vermilion County Republican chairwoman.