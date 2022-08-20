Local Republicans bash Whitmer's call to pause school supply tax

Gretchen Whitmer

Two local Republicans say that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's proposal to suspend the state's sales tax on school supplies is nothing more than a political stunt.

State Representatives Joe Bellino, R-Monroe, and TC Clements, R-Temperance, both issued statements this week denouncing Whitmer's proposal, which is part of the governor's MI Back to School Plan.

State Rep. Joe Bellino

TC Clements

In a press release, Whitmer said the plan is intended to help Michigan families save money right now, help educators save on classroom expenses, and equip kids with the tools they need to succeed.

“As families gear up for the school year, they should be able to get what they need without spending too much money out of pocket,” Whitmer said. “That’s why I’m putting forward the MI Back to School Plan, which includes a proposal to temporarily suspend the sales tax on school supplies. Getting this done would lower costs for parents, teachers, and students right now, and ensure that they have the resources to succeed. I will work with anyone to lower costs, cut taxes, and help our kids thrive. Last month, I signed a bipartisan education budget—my fourth—which made the highest state per-student funding in Michigan history. We should build on this progress as we get ready for the next school year by enacting the MI Back to School Plan.”

But both Bellino and Clements said Whitmer's proposal is "disingenuous" after she vetoed three separate bipartisan tax relief plans approved by the Legislature over the past year.

"The governor’s inability to work with the Legislature has continuously burdened Michigan’s hard-working families, individuals and seniors," Bellino said. "Today’s ‘announcement’ is nothing more than an election year stunt. Meanwhile, folks in our community have been struggling for months at this point. Due to record high inflation and the ongoing recession, essentials such as groceries and gas cost too much for my neighbors. We’ve had the ability to provide Michiganders necessary and wide-ranging relief to return some of their hard-earned money on three separate occasions, but the governor went AWOL. After our determined and tireless work in the Legislature to help the people of our great state, I am perplexed the governor continues to turn her back on Michigan citizens.”

“The governor’s new statement is nothing more than a sideshow to distract from her vetoes of tax relief," Clements added. "Her hypocritical performance does nothing for struggling Michigan families. I’m ready to get real tax relief done for my neighbors in Monroe County and people throughout our state. Is the governor?”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local Republicans bash Whitmer's call to pause school supply tax