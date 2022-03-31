Local resident spotted missing Oxford man close to where group searched

Mar. 31—OXFORD — Nathaniel Coffin's family and volunteers passed out flyers and searched a Reily-Millville Road park for hours Wednesday looking for the 26-year-old who had been missing from Oxford for a week.

It paid off with a happy ending.

Coffin, who has autism, was found standing in the ditch line about 7:30 p.m. by an area resident who had received a missing flyer in the mailbox, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Coffin was found in the 4000 block of Reily-Millville Road by residents who were driving by.

"They had received a flyer and they knew about it. They stopped and spoke with him then called dispatch," said Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer.

Oxford Lt. Lara Fening said officers went to the location and picked up Coffin then brought him to Oxford Division of Police.

"I believe he was ready to be found," she said, adding he was located about three or four miles from where the search took place.

Coffin was reported missing last week by his mother, Susan Scheibe Coffin, when he could not be found to leave for a family trip.

Oxford police requested help Saturday morning via social media to find Nathaniel.

"We were getting ready the night before for a spring break trip and the only things missing are a gray duffle bag, slippers and his sleeping bag," Susan Coffin said.

Coffin loves the woods and the water, so police and the family believed he would be found in a nearby wooded area.

Thursday morning, Coffin was at his parents home and physically fine, according to the family. But he has not said much about his time missing.

"We are so happy that he was found and grateful to all the folks who came out and helped us search, Susan Coffin said. "We're still not sure exactly what happened. Last night he wasn't able to take about it. We're going to try more today. But we are taking it slow."