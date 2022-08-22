Local residents claim Antonivskyi Bridge at Kherson is ‘no more’ – audio

Antonivskyi Bridge ‘shattered into pieces’

“Just so you know... Nastya’s mother called,” the local resident says in the message. “And she lives not far from the Antonivskyi Bridge. She says they f*cked it up in half! Get it? It’s f*cking gone. The bridge is no more. Basically, it just shattered into pieces there. There, in the middle of the bridge... Well, basically, there is no bridge... It’s no longer connected at all.”

The resident in the message also notes that fragments of the bridge had been blasted as far as the nearby village of Antonivka.

In addition, there is still unconfirmed evidence that at the time of the strike, about 10 Russian KamAZ trucks with ammunition were moving along the bridge, the detonation of which could have caused the destruction of the bridge.

There is no official confirmation of this information yet, however, a photo circulating on social media that captures the moment one of the missiles hit shows an explosion of such power that it could well have lead to the destruction described.

Despite the regular shelling of the Antonivskyi bridge and the crossings at the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station, which are of strategic importance for the Russian troops, the invaders have continued attempts to repair them.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military has said that these objects are still under its fire control.

