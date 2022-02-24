Local residents in despair after shelling of Ukraine town
Local residents are left injured after shelling in Chuguev, Ukraine. Homes were destroyed and people killed after Russia launched a military attack and crossed over the Ukrainian border.
(Bloomberg) -- The euro plunged to its lowest against the dollar since June 2020, while a gauge of the greenback rose the most in nearly two years, as Europe’s biggest security crisis in decades sends haven demand soaring.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Adds to Russia Sanctions; Biden to Speak: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200
Protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine are planned in several major U.S. cities on Thursday, calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt a missile and troop assault as U.S. President Joe Biden maps out his response. The earliest known protest occurred outside Russia's embassy in Washington around 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) on Thursday, shortly after news broke that Russian forces had launched a massive attack against its neighbor. Additional protests are scheduled for later on Thursday in Washington, New York City, Houston, and Denver, according to social media posts.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Adds to Russia Sanctions; Biden to Speak: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last
The Pentagon believes Russia's invasion is designed to "decapitate" the Ukrainian government and install new leadership, a senior defense official told reporters on Thursday.State of play: Russia's invasion — air, land and sea — is proceeding along three primary axes, with one of those aimed squarely at the capital, Kyiv, the official said. Ukraine's ambassador to Washington told reporters that fighting is ongoing near Kyiv but the city is currently "secure."Get market news worthy of your time w
Demonstrators gathered in Berlin to protest against Russia's invasion of the Ukraine
(Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq 100 Index fell into a bear market and then erased all of its losses on Thursday, in a volatile session that saw traders swing between fears on the long term impact of Russia’s invasion to Ukraine and hopes the Federal Reserve may be less aggressive in tightening policy amid heightened geopolitical risk.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Adds to Russia Sanc
On Thursday, Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine that hit cities, civilian homes and military bases with airstrikes or shelling. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “Peace on our continent has been shattered.”
(Bloomberg) -- Some oil traders are pausing purchases of Russia’s crude while they wait to see how the West responds to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesFive cr
While Russia was sending troops into Ukraine, OPEC was refusing to pump more oil, and industry CEO's met in London and were predicting higher prices
