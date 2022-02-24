Local residents in despair after shelling of Ukraine town

Associated Press

The Duchess of Cambridge met Wednesday with Denmark’s popular monarch, Queen Margrethe, and her daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, in Copenhagen as part of a two-day visit to learn more about how Denmark has led efforts in early childhood development. Kate slid down a slide at the Lego Foundation PlayLab and hung out with young children in the woods at a forest kindergarten as part of the trip with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the first time she has taken the work of her institution to the international stage. Before her solo trip to Denmark, the duchess revealed she spent a recent school vacation playing with Danish-made Lego bricks with her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — who were jealous she got to visit the Lego Foundation.