Local residents in despair after shelling of Ukraine town
Local residents are left injured after shelling in Chuguev, Ukraine. Homes were destroyed and people killed after Russia launched a military attack and crossed over the Ukrainian border.
Local residents are left injured after shelling in Chuguev, Ukraine. Homes were destroyed and people killed after Russia launched a military attack and crossed over the Ukrainian border.
Images of smoke billowing from a Ukrainian military airport in Chuguev as Russia says it has destroyed Ukraine airbases, air defences. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway.
Firefighters and residents on the scene of shelled buildings in Chuguev, Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin launches a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard across the country.
Short-term, the death cross has been bearish for the Nasdaq, though long-term it is safe to call it a "buying opportunity"
Durst is leaving education and joining his family's Columbus-based business, Arctic Express, a trucking company that specializes in refrigerated carriers.
The Duchess of Cambridge met Wednesday with Denmark’s popular monarch, Queen Margrethe, and her daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, in Copenhagen as part of a two-day visit to learn more about how Denmark has led efforts in early childhood development. Kate slid down a slide at the Lego Foundation PlayLab and hung out with young children in the woods at a forest kindergarten as part of the trip with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the first time she has taken the work of her institution to the international stage. Before her solo trip to Denmark, the duchess revealed she spent a recent school vacation playing with Danish-made Lego bricks with her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — who were jealous she got to visit the Lego Foundation.
CBS has set an April premiere date for Come Dance With Me, the new family dance competition series from NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J. The series will debut Friday, April 15 at 8 PM, succeeding Undercover Boss in the timeslot. It also will be available to stream live and on […]
“At some points, the Nissan was going slow enough to cause a backup of dozens of other vehicles,” according to the release.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said President Biden promised his country more weapons from the U.S. in its bid to fight off a Russian invasion.
False claims of Queen Elizabeth II’s death are spreading days after Buckingham Palace reported the royal tested positive for COVID-19.
As ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ is coming to an end, Sherri Shepherd announces she will debut her own talk show, ‘Sherri,’ this fall.
An article for The New York Times Magazine explores how Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, activist Ginni Thomas, fight for conservatism in America. One of the authors of the article, Danny Hakim, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss.
Archaeologists have discovered a stone age site dating back to 7,000 B.C. in a remote desert in Jordan, with structures which show humans were rounding up and hunting gazelles much earlier than previously thought. The objects, which include two stone statues with carvings of human faces, are among some of the oldest artistic pieces ever found in the Middle East. The experts found converging long stone walls several kilometres long, which were used to trap the gazelles into a confined area where they could be hunted more easily.
Three perfect fits in the NFL draft for Penn State CB Tariq Castro-Fields.
Steve Harvey paid homage to the late André Leon Talley on the cover of Paper Magazine wearing a Balenciaga Couture cape; styled by Elly Karamoh.
The Vice President of Student Life at the University of Alabama resigned this week following his arrest in connection to a prostitution sting.
While on a trip to Denmark, Kate Middleton admitted that interacting with children gives her the urge to expand her own family.
New To Go, Feb. 24, 2022
Coronavirus Update Feb. 24, 2022
(Reuters) -Oil prices turned negative on Wednesday, after rising earlier on reports that Ukraine's government, foreign ministry and state security service were affected by a cyberattack. Brent crude fell 11, or 0.3%, to $91.80 a barrel at 1:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT), after hitting $99.50 on Tuesday, the highest since September 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $92.20 a barrel, after reaching $96 on Tuesday.
A video has been viewed thousands of times in social media posts that claim it shows police arresting women protesting a hijab ban in schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka in February 2022. The video has been shared in a false context; while police have detained some pro-hijab demonstrators, the footage has circulated since September 2021 in reports about students protesting changes to the state's education policy."All Muslim countries should drown in shame. Extreme torture in India,