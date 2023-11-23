Local restaurant continues tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals to community after owners death

From a devastating fire to losing its owner, a Miami County restaurant has been through a lot.

But through all the hardship, the restaurant is sticking to the promise it made almost 3 decades ago to help people in need.

“This has been a great place to come for several years, I enjoy the food and everything else that comes along with it,” Roger O’Neal said.

El Sombrero had a rough October.

The Troy restaurant caught fire, and then a few weeks later the owner, Ruben Pelayo died from pancreatic cancer.

Luckily the store was already set to be taken over by Jennifer and Jose Rodriguez who have worked for the company for two decades.

“This is a big legacy for Ruben being the 20th year. This is something he wanted to happen and was one of his last wishes,” Jennifer Rodriguez said.

This year’s giveaway is being held at St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen.

Jose said it feels good to be back helping others in the community.

“Even if they’re alone at home with no family, to come here and have a good hot turkey meal,” Jose Rodriguez said.

But a lot of this would not be possible without Pelayo’s best friend for more than 25 years, Murphy Howe.

He helped make sure there was a facility nearby with enough volunteers to get this done.

“We’re here cooking all, we’ll be here till there is nothing left to cook. Or there is nobody left to feed,” Howe said.

"I love the turkey the most it's very tender and juicy," Roger O'Neal said.
















