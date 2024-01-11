Which local restaurant did VP Kamala Harris visit on her trip to Charlotte?

When Vice President Kamala Harris visited Charlotte on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, she wasn’t here just to talk about the importance of supporting mental health services in schools.

She also stopped by a local favorite restaurant: Leah & Louise at Camp North End.

The local restaurant spotting was first reported by WSOC’s Joe Bruno.

Leah & Louise focuses on Southern flavors inspired by Mississippi River Valley foodways. It’s owned by four-time James Beard-nominated chef Gregory Collier and his wife and business partner, Subrina Collier. The highly acclaimed restaurant was also recognized by Esquire magazine and made the New York Times’ list of 50 best restaurants in America in 2022.