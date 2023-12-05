Local rivers on the rise as rain drenches the region

Local rivers are on the rise and so are worries across Western Washington.

We were at the boat launch right outside of the town of Snohomish early Tuesday. As of 4:30 a.m., the Snohomish River was at 13 feet. It would need to hit 29 feet for major flooding.

The @NWSSeattlehas issued flood warnings for the Skykomish and Stillaguamish Rivers. Minor flooding reported with higher water expected. A flood watch continues on the Snohomish River, with moderate-to-major flooding forecast.

Watches and warnings here: https://t.co/Vh0RjEk354… pic.twitter.com/v7Z8YZJUbC — Snohomish County DEM (@SnoCo_DEM) December 5, 2023

“Most lowland spots will get another 1 to 3 inches of rain with the heaviest likely in the southern one-half of the area through Tuesday,” Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer said.

The atmospheric river that’s drenching the region has brought flood watches, warnings and advisories.

Here are the rivers that are expected to reach moderate or major flood stage:

Moderate flooding:

Skokomish

Snohomish

Skykomish

Tolt

Elwha

Nisqually

Cowlitz

Major flooding:

Snohomish at Monroe, cresting Tuesday night.

Snoqualmie at Carnation, cresting Tuesday night.

Skagit at Mount Vernon, cresting Wednesday.

“On Tuesday, we’ll begin to see inundation of some low-lying roads around many of our rivers as a number of them are likely to reach moderate flood stage later Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Palmer.

You can check this website for the latest river stages and forecasts.

The rain will taper off late Wednesday through Thursday. We’ll be mainly dry late Thursday through Friday. Rain comes back on Saturday along with some mountain snow.