Local runners certified as candidates for special election

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two candidates local to the Central Valley have been nominated in the Certified List of Candidates to run for McCharty’s seat in Congress.

Wednesday, the California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. certified the list of candidates who will appear on the March 19, 2024, Congressional District 20 Special Primary Election Ballot.

Two of the local candidates featured in the list are Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and Fresno businessman Kyle Kirkland.

On Dec. 13, 2023, Sheriff Boudreaux announced his candidacy, while also highlighting his lifelong career in law enforcement.

We deserve experienced, conservative leadership in Congress with a record of accomplishment. I have spent my entire career in law enforcement, committed to keeping my community safe. In my time as Sheriff, I have led the charge to make Tulare County one of the safest in California – even when it meant going toe-to-toe against decriminalization efforts crafted by Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sacramento. Because of this need for experienced leadership, I am excited to announce my candidacy for Congress in 2024. I have seen the devastating impacts of President Biden’s Open Door Policy at our southern border here in the San Joaquin Valley and firsthand at the border itself. I will fight to strengthen our border and restore fairness to our immigration system. I will fight against Washington’s reckless tax-and-spend culture, bringing fiscal responsibility back to the center of our national finances. And I will be the loudest advocate for the Valley’s fair share of water resources to support our region’s farmers who feed not only the nation, but the world. Mike Boudreaux

On Jan. 3, 2024, a Fresno businessman, Kyle Kirkland announced his candidacy as well, releasing a statement where he says his experience as a business owner gave him the tools to address several things affecting Central Valley residents.

I am excited by this opportunity to run for Congress and intend to work relentlessly for the privilege to represent the 20th District in Washington. My years of business experience have given me the tools and knowledge to address the high cost of living, the border crisis, irresponsible government, and the other issues that matter to Valley families. I’ve spent the last decade giving back to our community, and I’d be honored to continue that service and bring results-oriented change to Congress. Kyle Kirkland

Kirkland is the President and owner of Club One Casino in Fresno, Chair of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, President of the California Gaming Association, and former owner and Chairman of Steinway Musical Instruments.

Below is the full certified list of candidates running for McCharty’s seat in Congress.

McCarthy announced his resignation in December 2023.

