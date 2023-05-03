Local school board member accused of inappropriate sexual relationship with teenage girl

A school board member at Butler Area School District just resigned after being accused of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Some people in this area say this is shocking and disturbing.

The Butler Area School District has confirmed that Bill Halle has resigned as a school board member.

This comes after a parent filed and was granted by the judge a sexual violence protection order against halle.

The parent states that last week, “random people called the police about the defendant being creepy around my minor child. I feel that I am still at risk of harm from the offender because he had sexual relations with my child who is 17 and he works with kids.”

“I just feel it was very inappropriate with him being in the type of position he’s in. I don’t know if he abused his position to get with this young girl or not. To me it’s just not good,” Lamar Gibson said.

Halle wrote a statement on Facebook that has since been taken down saying in part, “I am simply not legally able to comment right now but I will when legally permissible.”

Today, a indirect criminal contempt hearing was requested and scheduled for next week. The complaint alleges that Halle violated the terms and conditions of the sexual violence protection order.

We learned Halle is also the founder of Grace Youth and Family Foundation. It’s website that talks about “meeting physical, emotional and spiritual needs of youth and their families.”

We couldn’t get in touch with the foundation when we reached out. The organization ran the city’s summer program in the past but not exclusively. The program provides activities and food for kids. Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy says they had no agreement with the foundation to run the program this summer before Halle’s accusations.

“He has too many avenues to be around those kids. He needs to be alleviated from all aspects of having access to them based on the accusation itself right now,” Gibson said.

The Butler County district attorney confirmed that Butler City police are investigating this matter. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed. Channel 11 reached out to Halle and he said under the current order of the court, he’s not able to comment on this situation right now.

