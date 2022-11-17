Local school bus driver stabbed inside her home, husband behind bars

South Fayette police rushed to Forest Ridge Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday after a school bus driver was stabbed inside her own home.

She was stabbed in the neck and arm and rushed to the hospital.

Police said the victim’s husband, John Mowod, is responsible for the attack.

On 11 News at 5 p.m., hear the details of the violent attack and how her own children jumped in to save her life.

