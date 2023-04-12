Local school custodian accused of sexually assaulting child arrested on campus

When Palmer Rose heard a former coworker at Mount Pleasant Area High School had been arrested at the school this week, he was stunned.

“It’s not only unsettling, it’s a debacle,” Rose said.

Jeffrey Miller was arrested and charged Tuesday on allegations he raped a child multiple times for more than a decade. Miller is a custodian at Mount Pleasant Area High School. That’s where Rose worked with Miller for a little more than a year.

“I saw nothing with the kids or anything like that,” Rose recalled. “It kinda just took me by surprise.”

According to the criminal complaint, a victim told state police Miller forced them to have sex nearly 90 times while the child was between six and 12 years old.

State Police say Miller allegedly told the victim, “don’t tell anyone.”

The victim told police Miller gave them gifts and said, “you’re going to have to get used to this.”

Miller also allegedly bought the victim sex toys and used them to assault the victim nearly 50 times, court documents say.

Miller also showed the victim child porn, police said, with the children in the videos ranging from 10-to-15 years old. Some of them were younger.

“Our society needs to fix some problems, and that’s one of the big ones,” Rose said.

The Mount Pleasant Area School District’s solicitor released a statement to Channel 11.

They said Miller was placed on leave as soon as the district learned about the allegations on April 5.

“On April 5, 2023, the Mount Pleasant Area School District became aware of pending charges levied against a District employee for alleged non-District related conduct. On that date, the District acted swiftly and decisively to place the employee on administrative leave, where he will remain while criminal and disciplinary proceedings progress. During this time, the employee will be prohibited from being present on District property. The District elevates the safety of its students, staff and community to the highest priority and its actions in response to the employee’s alleged conduct will continue to adhere to that standard.”

Rose praised the way the school district handled the allegations before charges were officially filed.

“I just feel that we will let the justice system work, and let this man pay the penalty for what he did,” Rose added.

Miller is in custody at the Westmoreland County Prison. His next court date is April 26.

