Local school custodian, charged with child rape, asks for house arrest to end

Nov. 2—TROY — The lawyer for a West Milton man charged with rape of a child at Milton Union Elementary School is asking a Miami County judge to remove the house arrest condition from his bond.

Jerry North, 60, of West Milton was indicted earlier this year on three counts of felony rape, two counts of felony gross sexual imposition and one felony count of intimidation of a witness or victim. He has pleaded not guilty.

He is accused of having inappropriate interactions with a child while working as the school custodian between 2018 and 2021.

He was released in May on bail of $300,000 cash or surety with a condition that he participate in GPS-monitored house arrest.

Defense attorney Anthony Comunale of Dayton stated in the motion that North has complied with all bond conditions during the past five months. He is experiencing health issues and would like to be able to help care for his elderly mother, for whom he is power of attorney and was primary family caregiver, the motion states. North is willing to remain on GPS monitoring if the house arrest is dropped as a condition.

"He represents absolutely no danger to the community and is not a flight risk. Jerry has and will continue to attend every court appearance and looks forward with eager anticipation to being exonerated through the legal process.," Comunale wrote. "He stays in close communication with his attorneys and respects every order of this Court. His continued lengthy house arrest has caused and continues to cause Jerry serious mental and physical health issues."

Also this week, a lawsuit filed by the parents who allege their child was a victim of sexual harassment and sexual conduct by North was moved from Miami County Common Pleas Court to United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

The change of courts was requested by defendants in the case, including the Board of Education of the Milton-Union Exempted Village School District; Brad Ritchey as superintendent and as an individual; and John Doe district employees. North also is named as a defendant.

Among the lawsuit's complaints is that Ritchey and the others were told about suspected harassment and abuse of the child but failed to properly investigate the claims and to report it as required by the Ohio Revised Code.