Local school district, community mourn loss of kindergarten teacher

A local school district and community are mourning the loss of a teacher.

Jennifer Whited was a Kindergarten teacher for Fairborn City Schools, according to a social media post from the district.

She passed away Sunday evening while in hospice.

“Jennifer was not only an exceptional educator but also a warm and caring individual who made a significant impact on the lives of our young learners. She brought passion, dedication, and creativity to the classroom, creating a positive and nurturing environment for our students,” the post said.

The school counseling team is available to provide support and guidance to everyone, the post said.

Staff members will be available to meet privately and provide support on Monday.

School district officials want the community to lean on one another as everyone navigates this loss.

“We are a strong school community and we will get through this difficult time together. Let us remember the positive impact that Jennifer had on this school community,”

The post encourages parents to share this information and have “honest communication” with their children about death and dying.

Fairborn Primary School will organize a memorial gathering to celebrate Whited’s life and contributions to the district.

“During this difficult time, let us remember the Whited family and keep them in our thoughts and prayers. We also extend our sympathies to all who know, work with and have had the incredible experience to know and work with Jennifer Whited,” the post said.

On social media, some communities shared their memories and thanks to Whited’s service to their children and family.

“As said...The BEST! NO ONE will fill her shoes. She was a TREMENDOUS teacher who deeply cared SOOOOOOOOO much about her kiddos! We were blessed to have 2 children that had her & she deeply deeply impacted them both!!! Her legacy will be remembered FOREVER. Your “kiddos” will miss you. Rest in peace Ms. Whited,” one person commented.

“This is a hole that can not be filled, she was too special!” another person commented.