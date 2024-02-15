Local school districts, community groups honored as child hunger heroes
The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is honoring local school districts and communities who have gone the extra mile to ensure kids don’t go hungry.
The Food Bank announced its Child Hunger Hero Awards.
“Through the Child Hunger Hero program, we are excited to honor the difficult and courageous work our partners do to serve kids every day. Their work translates to fewer kids in our region worrying about where their next meal may be coming from,” said Food Bank Director of Child Nutrition Programs, Kelsey Gross.
According to the Food Bank, nearly 12% of children in southwestern Pennsylvania go to bed worried about their next meal.
The winners below were recognized for their involvement in programs like summer meals, afterschool meals, weekend backpacks and school pantry programs.
Gold Winners
Gateway School District
Pittsburgh Public Schools
Greater Johnstown School District
New Castle School District
Trinity Area School District
Beaver County YMCA
Cambria County Child Development Corporation
East End United Community Center
YMCA of Indiana County
Lawrence County Community Action Partnership
The LeMoyne Community Center
Silver Winners
Deer Lakes School District
Armstrong School District
Kiski Area School District
New Brighton Area School District
Rochester Area School District
Conemaugh Valley School District
Forest Hills School District
Carmichaels Area School District
Penns Manor Area School District
California Area School District
North Hills Cares
United Methodist Church Union
Flood City Youth Fitness Academy
Camp Harmony
Bronze Winners
Avonworth School District
Plum Borough School District
Woodland Hills School District
Yeshiva Achei Tmimim
Freeport Area School District
Ambridge Area School District
Ferndale Area School District
Southmoreland School District
Southeastern Greene School District
Marion Center Area School District
Laurel School District
Shade-Central City School District
Avella Area School District
Fort Cherry School District
Ringgold School District
For more information on the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and opportunities to volunteer, go to their website at https://pittsburghfoodbank.org/.
