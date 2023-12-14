Local school districts receive share of $52,486 grant

Dec. 14—ALEXANDRIA — Madison County Schools received a donation from Community Hospital Anderson per the Community Chefs event.

Alexandria and other local school districts received a share of the $52,486 set aside for local schools.

Tom Bannon, the hospital's chief foundation officer, presented Alexandria Community School Corporation with a $4,198 check during Monday's school board meeting.

Shares were calculated based on the district's total enrollment.

Funds will be used to support local students. Alexandria's share will be used to help needy students with items including doctor appointments, glasses and more, superintendent Melissa Brisco said via text message.

Funds were raised via Community Chefs, an annual fundraiser hosted by Community Hospital.

Madison County school districts received funds in the following amounts:

* Alexandria Community Schools, $4,198

* Anderson Community Schools, $17,000

* Anderson Preparatory Academy, $2,100

* Elwood Community School Corp., $3,600

* Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, $8,300

* Indiana Christian Academy, $1,164

* Liberty Christian School, $1,500

* Madison Grant United School Corp., $2,624

* South Madison Community School Corp., $12,000

