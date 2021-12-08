Local school districts see more false threats

Monroe County Sheriff's Office patrol car

A 13-year-old Airport Community Schools student was apprehended and lodged in the Monroe County Youth Center Tuesday after allegedly forging a social media post that threatened violence against the district's junior high school.

The incident began Tuesday at approximately 7:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

School Resource Officer, Deputy Ryan Sottile was contacted by the Wager Middle School Principle regarding the report of a threat against Airport Community Schools.

The subsequent investigation revealed that three middle school students arrived at the principal’s office and reported that they each interacted on Snapchat with a person who made a threat towards Airport and posted it to his story. Each of the students reported the discovery of the threat Monday, and one student provided a screenshot.

Deputy Sottile, working in collaboration with the Wager Middle School Principal, determined the threat was a false report. Further investigation revealed that shortly before reporting to the principal’s office, the three students talked about other area schools being closed due to threats. One of the students suggested they report a threat so school would be canceled. That student then created the image of the threat on his phone.

The case has been turned over to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office for review and potential filing of criminal charges. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Deputy Ryan Sottile at 734-240-7567 or the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

This incident is just the latest in a slew of potential and/or false school threats that have been made across Monroe County in the wake of last week's school shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County.

Earlier report: Monroe County Prosecutor says school threats not tolerated

Monroe High School and Orchard Center High School were both closed Tuesday after threats were made on social media that led to the arrest of a teenager. The subsequent investigation revealed that, as with the incident Tuesday at Wager Middle School, the threat against the two Monroe high schools was likely an effort to have school canceled. Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Michael G. Roehrig announced Tuesday afternoon that that teen has been charged with False Report or Threat of Terrorism and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

Story continues

More: Threats close Monroe high schools; teen arrested

Monroe Public Schools announced Tuesday evening that officials with the district had also learned of a social media post that expressed a potential threat to school safety at Monroe Middle School.

A statement provided by the district said that "several students became aware of this (post) and contacted school officials," and a subsequent investigation by the City of Monroe Police Department determined that "there is no credible threat to our school community."

"To be clear, this situation is separate and distinct from the threat reported on Monday regarding the district’s high schools," the statement reads. "Again, we appreciate everyone who reached out to us today. The best place for students to turn when they have information that can help keep our schools safe are their parents, teachers, counselors, and school administrators, rather than social media. We encourage families to have conversations with their students about the seriousness of threats and the importance of open communication within families and within schools."

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local school districts see more false threats