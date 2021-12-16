Local schools, police on alert after broad social media threat

Dec. 16—A social media challenge promoting Friday as "National Shoot Up Your School Day" has school districts across the Dayton area on alert.

The recent posting on TikTok threatened shootings, bomb threats, and other violent acts. All school superintendents in Warren County are aware of the social threat and said they are taking necessary precautions, including increased police presence across the county.

Kettering Police, Dayton Public Schools, and Catholic schools including St. Charles in Kettering also sent notices to families about the social media threat. Kettering police warned that they "take acts and threats of violence seriously and serious consequences will follow such actions."

While the threat is unspecified, police and school officials are taking preventative measures.

At Little Miami Schools in Warren County, the district posted an announcement on Wednesday letting its community know of the social media threat. School officials said there will be an increased police presence on all campuses to bolster security at its buildings.

"While we know this social media activity is out there, we also know that the vast majority of our students do the right thing every day," Little Miami officials said. "We are proud and grateful that they do what is right and value their school culture."

Separately, an 11-year-old boy in the Little Miami district was taken into custody Tuesday for making comments in front of other students about participating in a shooting at the school. The boy appeared in Warren County Juvenile Court on Wednesday on a delinquency charge of misdemeanor inducing panic and was placed on house arrest and other conditions. His next court hearing will be on Jan. 5.

A student in the Lebanon school district was arrested on a school bus on Dec. 9 for having a deadly weapon in his possession on school property. His next hearing in Warren County Juvenile Court is scheduled for Friday.