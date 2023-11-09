Local schools receive grant through Middle South Ga. Conservation District

Nov. 9—MOULTRIE — Teachers at two Colquitt County elementary schools have received Environmental and Agricultural Education Grants from the Middle South Georgia Conservation District.

April Allegood of Funston Elementary School received money for to expand the school's outdoor classroom to include a worm bin to produce vermicompost for the soil in the school's garden and to create a nature trail that provides a pollinator garden for the conservation of bees and butterflies.

Tina Zeigler of Sunset Elementary received a grant that will give students the opportunity to work in the garden during their enrichment rotation each week. They will be responsible for building the raised beds and tending to the plants.

Carli Vick, also of Sunset Elementary, received a grant that will give students the opportunity to learn about real life processes, such as planting and harvesting crops, measurement, water and waste management, and the benefits of spending time in nature. A sensory garden will also provide an opportunity for learners with sensory processing issues and also encourage young students to learn through exploration of their senses.

"Education is a critical element of the conservation effort at the local, state and national levels," the district said in a press release announcing the grants. "Educating young people about the benefits of conservation helps to ensure the next generation will be wise stewards of America's natural resources."

The Environmental and Agricultural Education Grant provides funds for educators to implement new lessons, tools, or projects in the classrooms to teach students about agriculture and natural resources, the press release said.

"Conservation of natural resources is important for the sustainability of agriculture and our environment," the district said. "Our local youth have a role to play in conservation efforts that will improve the livelihoods of all Georgians and we thank all of the applicants for participating!"

In addition to the three Colquitt County awards, other grants went to:

—Ben Hill County 4-H in Ben Hill County, Agent Laura Lee Hughes: Their project, titled "National 4-H Land Judging Contest," will allow four students that comprised the Georgia state-winning land judging team to travel to Oklahoma and represent Georgia in the National 4-H Land Judging Contest.

—Ben Hill Primary School in Ben Hill County, teacher Tiffany Coleman: Their project, titled "Water, Waste, and Worms," will teach students about composting, using natural resources, and conserving water to grow and benefit plants and crops by using rain barrels to collect and conserve water for plants that they grow.

—Brooks County Extension in Brooks County, Agent Haley Clark: Their project, titled "Ag Learning Trail/Outdoor Classroom," will help develop learning stations in which students and the public can engage in hands-on learning and explore agricultural activities.

—Tift County High School in Tift County, teacher Justin Martin: Their project, titled "Tift County High School Nature Trail," will be used to create a trail that will feature some of the different species of trees and shrubs that are native to Tift County. They plan to incorporate signage that will identify some of the tree species that are currently on the grounds. They also plan to grow various tree species and plant them along the nature trail to add to the variety of species they already have.

The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District is a unit of state government that directs natural resource management programs in Ben Hill, Brooks, Colquitt, Crisp, Irwin, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth counties. The Conservation District works with farmers, landowners, and with other units of government to educate and actively promote programs and practices that support the conservation, and use and development of soil, water, and related resources.

More information can be found at https://www.gacd.us/middlesouthgeorgia.