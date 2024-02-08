Local senior falls victim to $40K rebate scam — how investigators caught the suspect

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Federal investigators say when a longtime resident of Garrettsville clicked on what he thought was an innocent looking email for a $2.80 rebate, it opened a Pandora’s box that ended up costing him $40,000.

FOX 8 spoke with Akron-based cyber security expert Tim Dimoff about the troubling case.

“You can pull people in by promising to give them something free. Rebates are a great trick of the trade because ‘hey, click here. It takes you two seconds and you can get a $5,$10, $20 rebate.'”

Dimoff says victims like the Garrettsville senior are the ideal targets of internet scam artists.

“The elderly come from a different generation. They just believe in total honesty with human contact. Secondly, once a problem is presented to the elderly, their fear rises very fast and furious,” he said.

According to court documents, after the victim provided his number on the rebate link, he began receiving a series of calls from a man who claimed that as the result of an accounting mistake, he had wired too money to the victim’s account and that the senior now owed him $29,000.

“First thing is, they panic, they want to fix it and they don’t want that person talking to them to lose that kind of money and they take it personally,” said Dimoff.

According to an FBI affidavit, the victim then went to various bank branches in Portage County and took out large amounts of cash. The scammer was on the phone with him the entire time.

“It doesn’t take much to get the victim to start to believe that they are the hero, that they’re fixing the problem,” said Dimoff.

Federal authorities say the scam artist sent what he called an associate to Garrettsville on Jan. 9 to pick up the $29,000 in cash at the victim’s home.

“They move fast so that the victims don’t talk to other people, they don’t call their banker, they don’t call their son or daughter and the victims just want to fix it now,” said Dimoff.

According to FBI agents, the scammer called back the next day and accused the victim of shorting him by $11,000.

Unfortunately, the senior responded by going back to the bank and taking out that amount of cash. The feds say the same delivery driver then returned to Garrettsville to collect the cash.

“They don’t want to give the victims enough time to decide to change their mind, contact people. They want to get right to them and grab the money,” said Dimoff.

According to court documents, the scammer then called back and pushed for more money. That’s when the victim finally decided to contact Garrettsville police and they called the FBI.

According to court documents, federal agents were listening and recording when the scammer called again and demanded another $20,000.

Agents were waiting when a new delivery driver arrived in Garrettsville to pick up the cash, that was actually “controlled counterfeit currency.”

When confronted, the pick-up driver agreed to cooperate and led authorities to the alleged mastermind of the scam, Mazharul Islam of Queens, New York.

Agents then turned the tables on Islam by using the cooperating witness to convince him to travel to Northeast Ohio to collect the latest haul of cash.

Mazharul Islam was then arrested on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

“I was impressed with the fact that the local police very quickly worked with the feds and very quickly together, they were able to trace it all the way back to certain people and make that arrest,” said Dimoff.

He added that the story illustrates why it’s so important for family, friends and bank employees to keep a close eye on the elderly and start asking questions if they want to withdraw a large amount of cash.

