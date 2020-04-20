Local Seniors Receive Three Weeks of Food and Supply Deliveries

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local seniors will have grocery and hygiene products delivered to their senior living apartments for the next three weeks, thanks to a collaboration from San Bernardino County, Unidos Por La Musica (UPLM), and Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP).

IEHP’s Eva Aparicio and Kevinn Porras gather boxes of hygiene products for distribution to local senior living apartments. More

Participating California senior living apartments include: Bloomington Grove & Lilian Court Senior Apartment Homes in Bloomington, The Magnolia at 9th Senior Apartments in San Bernardino, and Jeffrey Court Senior Living Apartments in Highland.

"Our goal is to care for those most vulnerable right now," said IEHP Director of Community Health Gabriel Uribe. "With these partnerships and collaborations, local seniors keep food on the table and have products they need to remain comfortable and healthy."

Starting on April 16 with UPLM's Bags of Hope Program and data from San Bernardino County, 415 bags of groceries are being delivered each week to seniors across three senior living apartments.

In addition, IEHP will be contributing hygiene products to distribute along with food items. Products include shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, lotion, mouthwash, a limited number of toilet paper, and sanitary supplies.

"For us, it's always about doing the right thing," said IEHP Senior Director of Care Integration Jeanna Kendrick. "With like-minded partners, we're able to do that by offering support to our most vulnerable populations."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

