Local sex offender charged with battery

Sep. 22—A call in reference to a possible sexual battery at Walmart in Lebanon on Sunday resulted in a registered sex offender's arrest.

Christopher Marmon, a registered local sex offender, is charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of sexual battery, resisting arrest and simple possession following the events that unfolded.

According to information from the Lebanon Police Department's public information officer Lt. P.J. Hardy, a responding officer met with the mother of a juvenile female that reported her daughter having been touched in a "sexual manner" while shopping at the Lebanon Walmart, which is located at 615 South Cumberland St.

Investigators reviewed video footage taken at Walmart of the reported incident. In doing so, investigators believe they have identified at least three other potential victims of the same crime.

Through the investigation, the offender was identified as Marmon.

In all, two of the victims were juveniles, one was an adult and the last victim has yet to be identified.

The LPD is encouraging anyone who may have experience something similar recently to contact Det. Matthew Wigger at 615-453-4365 or by email at matthew.wigger@lebanontn.org.