Local sheriff asking for help in case of murdered cows in northwest Louisiana

Reuters Videos

STORY: (SOUNDBITE) (Ukrainian) UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY, SAYING: ''Listen. I am here. We will not lay down the weapons. We will defend our state. Because our weapon is our truth.” The morning after Russian missiles rained down on Kyiv,Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the nation in his favorite style: the selfie video.He told Ukrainians that he was staying put in the capital.The video received 3 million views on Instagram in one hour.(SOUNDBITE) (Ukrainian) UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY, SAYING:"Lately there has been a lot of fake information online that I call on our army to lay down arms and to evacuate.''Mr. Zelenskiy’s decision to remain in Kyiv, and his family’s decision to stay in Ukraine — has moved many, and inspired Ukrainians to fight for their country. (SOUNDBITE) (Ukrainian) UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY, SAYING: "Today, Russia started an invasion of Ukraine. Putin started a war against Ukraine, Putin started a war against Ukraine, against the whole democratic world.'' It has been an unlikely transformation for Zelenskiy. The 44-year-old comedian and actor with no political experience was elected as president in 2019.At the beginning of the crisis, some Ukrainians feared he was out of his depth against veteran Russian President Vladimir Putin.But Zelenskiy's defiance and his calm presence in social media videos have won plaudits, even from self-described sceptics.(SOUNDBITE) (Ukrainian) UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY, SAYING:"Good evening to everyone. The leader of the faction is here, the head of the Presidential Office is here, Prime Minister Shmygal is here, Podolyak is here, the President is here.”Zelenskiy has been a prolific social media user throughout his time in politics.Now, he and his team are posting videos trying to give reassurance.His style stands in contrast with that of Putin.The Russian leader has often kept even close officials on the other side of a long table during meetings during the global health crisis. On camera, Zelenskiy has spoken mainly in Ukrainian but also switched to Russian to address the Russian people.“I know that they won’t show my address on Russian TV, but Russian people have to see it. They need to know the truth.” Zelenskiy has also pressed upon the global community to do more for Ukraine. He urged Europe to act more quickly and forcefully in imposing sanctions on Moscowand accused western allies of politicking as Russian forces advanced on Kyiv.(SOUNDBITE) (Ukrainian) UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY, SAYING:" Do prove that you are with us, do prove that you will not let us go, do prove that you indeed are Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine!''Britain's defense ministry says staunch Ukrainian resistance continues to frustrate the Russian advance.As fighting continues, there have been media reports of Zelenskiy declining offers from foreign governments to be evacuated.