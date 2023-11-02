Local sheriff’s office asking for help in identifying theft suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

A male suspect allegedly purchased several Visa gift cards and a bag of chips totaling over $4,000 at the Sam’s Club on Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township last month, the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

He initially paid with cash and handed it to the cashier, who began counting the money, but he interrupted the cashier, briefly taking the money and returning a portion of it.

The cashier was not aware that the male did not provide the full amount of money for the purchase after he left the store.

It was discovered that the account had been recently opened out of state and may potentially involve a stolen or fake identity after the suspect’s membership information was reviewed, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765.

Photo contributed by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

