Local sheriff’s office awarded grant for 18th straight year

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a traffic enforcement grant for the 18th year in a row, according to a spokesperson for the office.

The office will receive almost $81,000 in federal funds to allow deputies to work overtime for more traffic enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes to use these funds to increase seatbelt usage, locate and remove impaired drivers from the roads, and reduce the number of crashes that result in injury or death.

Increased traffic enforcement will take place during the holiday season as more people are traveling and there are more impaired drivers, the spokesperson said.

Having extra deputies on patrol will make some available to offer roadside assistance to disabled or distressed cars.

These extra deputies will also, “have an additional deterrent effect on criminal activity by the mere presence of additional deputies on Miami County roadways,” the spokesperson said.