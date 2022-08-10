Local sheriff’s office puts out warning about fake money being passed around

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about fake money that is circulating across the county.

On their Facebook page, the sheriff’s office posted photos of the fake $100 bills.

Though they look like legit bills, the money has “motion picture use only” and “in copy we trust” on the front and back of them.

“Please double check your money before and after making a transaction,” the sheriff’s office said in its Facebook post.

The Secret Service says if you end up with fake or counterfeit money, you should notify your local police department.

“Law enforcement agencies, banks and cash processors will submit suspected counterfeit currency to the Secret Service through our USDollars website,” the Secret Service said.

