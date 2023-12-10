Local Sheriff’s office warns of phone scams

A local Sheriff’s Office is warning people about phone scams, and what to look out for.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning people that scammers may call claiming they are a sheriff’s deputy asking for money.

>> 6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe weather in Tennessee

They say that if you receive a call from a Deputy stating you have a warrant for your arrest and need to pay for the warrant or that a family member has been arrested and you need to pay bail money, it is a scam.

>> Trucker found dead on I-70; Troopers launch death investigation

Scammers can manipulate caller ID and calls may falsely appear to come from the Sheriff’s Office. They may have your or a family member’s name to make the call sound real.

The Sheriff’s office said that if a Deputy calls for money, it’s not a deputy, and people should not talk to the caller and hang up instead.