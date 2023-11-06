Local sixth-graders decide on Oneida County's new bird, flower, and tree

The polls are closed and Oneida County sixth-graders have spoken.

Drumroll please…

The Tufted Titmouse, Trillium & Red Maple are now Oneida County’s bird, flower, and tree.

At the start of the school year sixth-graders across all 14 school districts were invited to vote for new county symbols. The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County (CCE) and the Oneida County Youth Bureau tallied over 1,100 participants who engaged with the online survey.

Anthony Picente presents new Oneida County symbols to the sixth-graders at Westmoreland Upper Elementary School.

“Symbols play an important part in the identity of a community and that’s why for our 225th anniversary we wanted to recognize the natural beauty of this region,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “What better way to accomplish this than enlisting the young people who will carry on our traditions and lead this country into the future?”

In collaboration with the Master Gardener Volunteers the CCE survey offered students three choices in each qualifying category. The options presented species both indigenous and prevalent to the county.

Teachers used the opportunity to incorporate the county symbols and civic engagement into their lesson plans.

The sixth-grade curriculum already included conservation days — when students leave the premise to learn about wildlife and forestry preservation — which deemed them the most suitable age group to vote.

A red maple will be planted by the county at each participating school in next year along with a commemorative plaque.

The unveiling ceremony

The official Oneida County symbols were unveiled at Westmoreland Upper Elementary School.

One by one Picente revealed the winning symbol in each category. The loudest cheer came when the Red Maple tree was announced.

“You all made history today,” assured Picente. “We are pleased to announce that a red maple will be planted by the county at each participating school next year along with a commemorative plaque.”

Executive Director of CCE Mary Beth McEwen took the stage to announce each category's polling results and share a fun fact about the winning symbol.

She explained how the Tufted Titmouse is a cavity nesting bird, meaning they cannot excavate their own nests. “We’re proud to be able to offer this bird a noble home in Oneida’s history,” said McEwen.

When asked of the importance of the Red Maple tree students were quick to reply. The unanimous answer? For maple syrup and building tree forts.

“These symbols provide residents a physical, spiritual and cultural connection to our community,” said McEwen. “It was an exciting way to inspire pride among students and residents, and perhaps, even encourage future ornithologists, horticulturists and dendrologists.”

A lesson in science and social studies

Westmoreland Central School District Superintendent Rocco Migliori noted how this experience was a lesson in both science and social studies.

As early as first grade, students begin to learn about the climate and biomes.

“This experience also served as an authentic learning activity about climate, weather and nature, and why certain plants and trees thrive in particular areas,” Migliori said.

The trilium, the new Oneida County flower, is listed as endangered by the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

The trillium flower is listed as endangered by the US Fish and Wildlife Service. This symbol opens up a conversation for biodiversity loss at the K-12 level.

Voting for issues that affect their local community makes this a lesson in social studies as well. Prior to this experience students had only been able to vote for class officials.

“The ability to have their voices heard is very important,” Migliori said. “This opportunity gave thousands of students their first opportunity to extend a vote that transcended the walls of their school.”

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Local sixth-graders vote on Oneida County's official bird, flower and tree