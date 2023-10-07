Local Spotlight: Amazon/Nyssa
Nyssa is a local, female-founded company that designs products to support and empower women through the unspoken aspects of womanhood.
Nyssa is a local, female-founded company that designs products to support and empower women through the unspoken aspects of womanhood.
Love LaCroix but hate all the tin can waste? DIY your own fizzy water creations easily — and save money and reduce waste.
More than 40,000 shoppers have given it their seal of approval — and it's on sale.
The last time I’d spoken with the NVIDIA at any length about robotics was also the last time we featured Claire Delaunay on stage at our Sessions event. Not that Nvidia is desperate for positive reinforcement after its last several earnings reports, but it warrants pointing out how well the company’s robotics strategy has paid off in recent years. Nvidia pumped a lot into the category at a time when mainstreaming robotics beyond manufacturing still seemed like a pipe dream for many.
The market is full of 'Tesla beaters' that haven't gotten the job done. Why?
ChatGPT might be powered by homegrown chips in the future, if OpenAI does indeed decide to make its own.
Looking to emulate some of pop culture's most glamorous, witchy women? This fall-friendly aesthetic may be for you. The post What’s the trending ‘bimbo vampire’ aesthetic all about? appeared first on In The Know.
A contestant on the reality show says the crew did not intervene when she was allegedly assaulted.
23andMe user data is circulating on hacker forums. The company confirmed the leak occurred through a credential-stuffing attack, according to BleepingComputer.
Celebrities have become the target of a rising number of deceptive advertisements on social media where it appears they're endorsing certain products or services.
Credit card debt is at an all-time high. Here’s how a balance transfer works and how it can help.
Frozen food brands are seeing an "unprecedented" change in consumer behavior, one analyst says.
Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to training today’s most capable AI. Microsoft is facing a shortage of the server hardware needed to run AI so severe that it might lead to service disruptions, the company warned in a summer earnings report.
The company sent its first two prototype satellites into space on Friday as part of Project Kuiper, its answer to SpaceX’s Starlink service.
A self-described aspiring farmer's attempt to show off her homegrown watermelon turned into a mishap that TikTok viewers were thrilled was caught on camera. The post Woman’s ‘homegrown watermelon’ reveal turns into a ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ appeared first on In The Know.
'Changed my life,' says a fan.
Experts call vaginal estrogen "the holy grail" for its effectiveness in improving vulvar or vaginal itching and burning, painful sex and recurring UTIs.
There's more great news about jobs, but rising interest rates are wrecking the party.
Life insurance is a contract that provides financial protection if you die. Learn about types of life insurance policies and how to get coverage.
Director Susanna Fogel talks about turning 2017 New Yorker story into a "genre-bending thriller" with extra-cringey kissing and sex scenes.
One-click checkout software company Bolt Financial is putting a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe behind it and moving on, according to CEO Maju Kuruvilla. “It obviously is a very, very involved process, but we're really happy to put that behind us,” Kuruvilla told TechCrunch. Here’s how it started: The company and its co-founder Ryan Breslow were subpoenaed last year by the SEC to investigate whether the company violated any securities laws during fundraising in 2021.