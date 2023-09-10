Local, state, federal officials to mark 22nd anniversary of Flight 93 crash on 9/11

Sep. 9—Monday will mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York City and the Pentagon, as well as the crash of United Flight 93, meant for an additional attack that was foiled by the plane's passengers.

Local, state and federal officials will be in attendance at ceremonies Monday, and this year teachers and students across the country also can observe the annual "Moment of Remembrance" virtually as part of the National Park Service's "Teach to Remember 9/11" campaign.

A 30-minute public ceremony will take place at 9:50 a.m. at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stonycreek, Somerset County. The reading of passenger and crew names will take place at 10:03 a.m., the time Flight 93 crashed into the field where the national memorial now stands. The ceremony will be livestreamed via the memorial's YouTube channel.

A 2 p.m. wreath-laying ceremony will take place on the National Plaza near the Wall of Names.

The memorial opens at 7 a.m., and visitors are encouraged to arrive an hour early to allow time to park and walk to the event site. Buses are available to accommodate wheelchairs. Standing room and ADA seating is available for the public.

On Saturday, memorial officials dedicated a new feature, the Western Overlook. The renovated area along a trail will allow visitors to learn more about the space where families took in the Sept. 11, 2001, crash site.

For more, see NPS.gov/FLNI.

