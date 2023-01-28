Local, state leaders react to video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers

Memphis authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother and pleaded, “I just want to go home.”

The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death.

The officers each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. Four of the five officers had posted bond and been released from custody by Friday morning, according to court and jail records.

Second-degree murder is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison under Tennessee law.

Local and state leaders from across our area have released statements to the public after the release of the body cam footage.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings:

Yesterday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney announced that five former Memphis Police Department officers will face multiple charges, including second degree murder, for the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. (1/5)

On Wednesday, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis made a statement on the incident and conveyed that in her 36 years in this profession, this is the most disturbing police misconduct video that she has seen. I stand by her and her swift decision to terminate these officers.

Chief Davis recognized what she described as egregious actions by those officers and took immediate steps to terminate them. Humans are going to make mistakes, but it is about how we respond that makes the difference. We must always be accountable for our actions.

I share in the anger and outrage that comes from this tragedy. There is always more to be done as we continue to improve police and community relationships. We must evolve and we must strive to be better.

The BWC video from this case is scheduled for release tonight and we’re closely monitoring the events in Memphis.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles:

Rep. Alma Adams:

The beating and murder of Tyre Nichols is unconscionable, and justice should be served swiftly.



I am praying for his family and community tonight. Most of all, I am praying for people across the country to join us in ending extrajudicial police violence. — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) January 28, 2023

Concord Police Department Statement:

The death of Tyre Nichols is deeply upsetting.

The actions of the now criminally charged and former Memphis police officers are inconsistent with the training, practices, professional standards, and core values of the law enforcement profession.

I commend Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy for their swift and decisive action in this matter.

I trust that federal, state, and local officials will work cooperatively to fully investigate Tyre’s death, and bring justice to his family and his community. I pray that protests in Memphis, and elsewhere, are peaceful and lawful so that we can properly honor Tyre, consistent with his family’s wishes, while at the same time objecting to his indefensible death. Police officers have a difficult job.

Ensuring they have the trust of the community is vital. I spoke with several local African American community leaders today, like Glorisha Jones with the Black Political Caucus of Cabarrus County, Dr. Leonard Jarvis with the NAACP, and others. I did so in order to let them know - in no uncertain terms - where the Concord Police Department and I stand. We stand for doing what’s right. We stand for accountability and justice.

We stand for peace. We stand for the sanctity of human life. And, we stand with you. Dr. Jarvis said, “The Cabarrus County NAACP vehemently objects to policing of this nature. No mother or father should be subjected to such avoidable tragedy. We thank the Concord Police Department for acknowledging the actions that led up to Mr. Tyre Nichols’ death as incongruent with proper police practices.”

The Concord Police Department will continue to work tirelessly to maintain trust and legitimacy with the community it serves. The department will remain fully committed to its evidence-based community policing philosophy, its reverence for all human life, and its desire to always work cooperatively with the public. I extend my deepest condolences to the Nichols family for their loss, and pray that swift justice will be served.

Chief of South Carolina Law Enforcement Division:

The murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is shocking and disgusting.

Police officers must be held to the highest standard. The unspeakable actions of these officers erase the many positive strides law enforcement has made in communities across the country in recent years.

Police officers who choose to betray the oath they are sworn to uphold should be criminally charged and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Law enforcement is an honorable profession, but the actions of these five officers tarnish the badge of every officer who is committed to policing with professionalism, integrity, respect, and compassion.

I understand that people are upset. I am upset, too.

I fully support your right to protest peacefully so that your voices can be heard. I urge any protest to remain peaceful and lawful.

I commit to you that the law enforcement community in South Carolina will continue to build positive relationships with the communities we serve. Any officer who breaks the law will be held accountable.

Rep. Jeff Jackson:

Tyre Nichols was brutally murdered by men who were sworn to protect him. It was cruelty and malice in its purest form. His killers must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

I'm encouraged by the swift action from the District Attorney to charge these officers with murder, the first step towards justice for Tyre's family.



It has to be more than that. We have to continue to fight for reforms that ensure that this never happens again. — Rep. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) January 28, 2023

