Local & State Officials Urge Residents To Donate Blood

GREENWICH, CT — Amid one of the worst national blood shortages in recent years, medical and elected officials are encouraging residents to roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life.

"It seems like that's just a catchphrase, but it could not be more true in this instance. This is, for people, a life sustaining and lifesaving treatment," said Greenwich Hospital President Diane Kelly during a press conference at the hospital on Tuesday morning.

"People are not giving the blood that we need, as much as what they used to at one point in time," Kelly added. "We do understand that there are a lot of challenges in our world today, but we all saw how people can step up during this last time of COVID. We need people to step up, we need people to donate blood."

Lt. Gov Susan Bysiewicz was in attendance Tuesday, and said hospitals in the state prefer to have a five-day supply of blood, but there's currently only a one-day supply.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz at Tuesday's press conference in Greenwich. (Richard Kaufman/Patch)

Bysiewicz added that much like wearing a mask or getting a vaccine, giving blood or platelets is another way to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The governor and I were amazed at what people did when it came to food donation, to volunteering at vaccination sites, at food distribution sites," she said. "We're asking the people of Connecticut and New York to please step up and donate blood and platelets. They're critically needed to help us fight COVID, but also to address a whole variety of medical conditions."

Dr. Kisha Mitchell Richards, director of pathology and laboratory medicine at Greenwich Hospital, said the facility uses an average of about seven units of red blood cells per day and at least one unit of platelets per day, along with other blood products like fresh frozen plasma.

But those numbers have diminished.

Mitchell Richards said pathologists review all requests for blood in much more stringent ways when there's an inadequate supply.

The American Red Cross is critical, as they collect about 40 percent of the nation's blood donation supply.

The number of American Red Cross blood donors declined 10 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Ongoing blood drive cancellations due to the pandemic and winter weather have complicated efforts. Hundreds of blood drives were canceled in January due to winter storms.



Mary J. Barneby, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross, Greater New York Region, said cancellations in January caused 10,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. She said blood is needed every two seconds in the United States for a patient for medical need.

"This is the American Red Cross' worst blood shortage in over a decade," she said.

Executive Director, American Red Cross Metro NY North Chapter, Stephanie Dunn Ashley, introduced Todd Koorbusch, who is a direct beneficiary of blood donations.

Koorbusch, a Darien resident who grew up in Greenwich, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and Sezary Syndrome in 2015.

He was looking at only a few months to live, but thanks to treatment, involving stem cell transplants and blood transfusions with the help of a matching donor in Honolulu, Hawaii, Koorbusch beat his illness.

Todd Koorbusch and his chemotherapy nurse, Nancy Scofield, on Tuesday. (Richard Kaufman/Patch)

"If it weren't for the American Red Cross, my wife wouldn't have a husband, my kids wouldn't have a father," Koorbusch said Tuesday. "Appreciate what you have today. Not what you want tomorrow."

First Selectman Fred Camillo spoke briefly, and urged everyone to give thanks to medical professionals who have been on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you can, please go out and give blood and encourage others to do the same," Camillo added.

State Rep. Kimberly Fiorello (R-149) and State Sen. Ryan Fazio (R-36) were also at Greenwich Hospital Tuesday to help spread the word.

Upcoming blood drives can be found below.

Click here to make an appointment at the new Jill and John Coyle Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Greenwich.

2/4/2022: 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road (Greenwich)

2/4/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam Ave (Greenwich)

2/7/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road (Greenwich)

2/7/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., YMCA of Greenwich, 50 East Putnam Avenue (Greenwich)

2/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road (Greenwich)

2/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Belle Haven Club, 100 Harbor Drive (Greenwich)

2/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Belle Haven Club, 100 Harbor Drive (Greenwich)

2/14/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road (Greenwich)

2/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road (Greenwich)

This article originally appeared on the Greenwich Patch