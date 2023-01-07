Local and state police make use of new Firearms Prohibited Person database

Jan. 6—The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced last week the creation of a new database through which law enforcement can quickly find the names of people who are forbidden to own firearms.

In the past, whether a person was allowed to own a gun was determined by the issuance of permits through the sheriff's office. A person with a permit was presumed to be allowed. But after passage of a new state law ended the permits program, law enforcement needed a new source of information regarding legal gun ownership. Officers' survival on the streets was at stake, authorities point out.

"The database hopefully will prove helpful for us, especially officers on the street who are dealing with people on a daily basis, one to one action with each other," said Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge. "That they will be able to run those names and be able to tell if that person is on that forbidden list to possess a firearm," Partridge said.

The new Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) database has been live since last October, and allows both local and state law enforcement officers to search by name a person of interest.

"All law enforcement will have access to the database. If someone had a permit, there was a background check done to make sure they were not a 'prohibited person,'" stated Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles via text message.

"Now that there is no permit requirement, there has to be some kind of way to check without running an entire criminal history on someone," he said.

Partridge told The Anniston Star prior to the database, law enforcement had no good way to check a person's criminal history quickly.

"You'd have to run a history of the individual in order to determine if they had felonies. You'd have to run a criminal history of the subject and we just don't have time for that on the side of the road," Partridge said.

Those prohibited from owning firearms are not only felons, but also people with certain mental illnesses, Partridge explained. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, to be eligible to own or carry a firearm — regardless of permit status — the person must be:

— Be at least 18 years of age

— Has not been convicted of a violent crime, to include misdemeanor domestic violence

— Has not been adjudicated as mentally deficient

— Does not have an active protection order against them

A press release from ALEA regarding the database cited circumstances in which the database would be useful.

"Regardless if law enforcement officers are issuing a citation on a traffic stop or investigating criminal activity, officers using the Law Enforcement Tactical System (LETS) can now receive notifications concerning an individual's inability to possess a firearm," the release read.

Alabamians are urged to be aware of traveling guidelines as a permit might still be required in other states. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office recently posted on social media a full breakdown of the new permitless carry law and which states have reciprocity laws with the state of Alabama that recognize valid permits.

"South Carolina is the only southern state not to recognize a permit from our state. Citizens must have an Alabama pistol permit if required by that specific state," CCSO stated in a Facebook post.

Permits can still be purchased, they are just not required. Sale of permits benefits the local sheriff's office, as the money so raised goes directly toward funding the department.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.