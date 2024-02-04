Local state rep. rethinking SC ‘Constitutional Carry’ bill vote

SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The South Carolina senate on Thursday voted for the last time on the ‘Constitutional Carry’ bill, a law that could allow individuals to carry handguns publicly without the requirement to have a concealed weapons permit or training.

It now heads to the house. The bill has been debated across the aisle for the last two years. It was pre-filed in December 2022.

Senators agreed to add penalties for illegal gun possession—something Governor Henry McMaster has been pushing for.

“I really hope that the House will reject this bill and I do think it’s unsafe for people in South Carolina,” said Amanda McDougald Scott, the Chair of the Greenville County Democratic Party.

But an addition to the bill has Chesterfield County Representative Richie Yow, a co-sponsor of the original bill, rethinking his vote.

Amendment 36 says the state law enforcement division should provide a free permit training course that satisfies the proof of the training requirement for a concealed weapon permit.

Yow says he’s received over 100 emails from his constituents saying they don’t want it.

“Easily 100 emails telling me not to vote for not counting calls and texts. The email says it’s unconstitutional and please do not pass… agreement to that amendment. They want regular constitutional carry,” Yow said.

One email Yow sent to Queen City News says, “Law-abiding gun owners should never have to have permission to bear arms, or be fingerprinted like common criminals.“

Section A of the amendment adds that the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) must issue a permit to carry a concealable weapon to someone who is at least 18 years old, with a complete set of fingerprints, unless medically unable.

“I’m going to do what my constituents [want]. My constituents want me to vote against that amendment, and that’s what I’ll do,” said Yow

