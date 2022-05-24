Local student accused of bringing loaded AR-15 to high school appears in court

A senior at West Allegheny High School who’s accused of bringing a loaded AR-15 with a full magazine to school appeared in court Monday.

Ja’Shon Spencer’s attorney told Channel 11 that his hope is that the case doesn’t go to trial and they can reach a resolution before it gets to that point.

