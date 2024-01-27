Local students on academic lists at Bama

Jan. 26—ALABAMA — Eight local students were named to the dean's list or president's list at the University of Alabama.

Aidan Bartels of Elida; Michael Erdeljac of Findlay; Isabella Nigro of Findlay; Alexis Rickenbacher of Findlay; Kenzie White of Kalida and Kaleigh Palmer of Wapakoneta were named to the president's list with a 4.0 academic record for fall semester.

Peyton Andrews of Lima and Grace Jolly of Wapakoneta made the dean's list with academic records of 3.5 or above.