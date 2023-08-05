Local students attend national Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America conference

DALLAS — Through their volunteering with SAFE in Northern Michigan and RISE: Otsego Substance Free Coalition, 12 area students were able to attend the 2023 Mid-Year Training Institute for the Community-Based, Advocacy-Focused, Data-Driven, Coalition-Building, Association (CADCA).

While in Dallas, Texas for six days in late July, the students participated in sessions that included substance-use prevention strategies, insights to help build their leadership skills, and training in how community coalitions work.

SAFE and RISE youth gather with Health Department of Northwest Michigan staff at the CADCA conference in Dallas, Texas recently. While there, the local students attended sessions on leadership and community coalitions.

CADCA is a nonprofit adult and youth coalition that works to make communities safe, healthy, and drug-free. It brings together sectors of the community — schools, businesses, parents and youth, law enforcement, health care providers, faith-based organizations and many more. The model for community change represents a comprehensive, evidenced-based approach to reduce underage and binge drinking, underage tobacco use, illicit drug use, and the misuse of medicines.

The conference involved a welcome reception, training sessions, youth meetups, and a community service project.

“As adult mentors with SAFE and RISE, we know these conferences help our youth grow in their leadership skills and to better understand the fundamentals of coalition work,” said Susan Pulaski, project director for SAFE in Northern Michigan and Health Department of Northwest Michigan Community Health Supervisor. “We are thankful to have grant funding to take these youth to conferences. Each time a conference approaches, the youth put in the effort it takes to apply for an opportunity to go.”

SAFE and RISE are open to students from Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, and Otsego counties.

To learn more about the youth-led, adult-guide groups, go to safeinnm.com and riseotsego.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Local students attend national Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America conference